All the crossover models launched in SA during 2023

The new Puma is Ford's newest product launched in 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED
Despite the economic downturn, crossovers continue to be a popular choice among SA buyers for their practicality and raised ground clearance. No less than 19 new or enhanced crossovers were launched in SA during the past year:
Ford Puma
Ford has returned to the popular mid-size crossover segment after focusing much on its bakkie and SUV offerings. The new Puma is aimed at customers who seek luxury items wrapped in a sporty coupe silhouette. Power is from a 1.0lthree-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 92kW and 170Nm.
Prices: R569,900 — R613,900
Warranty: four years/120,000km
Service plan (opt): five years/90,000km.
Pros — High level specification
Cons — Pricey
BMW X1 competes with the Audi Q3, Lexus UX and few other rivals. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW X1
BMW polished its good-looking entry-level SUV into a winner. Two trim levels are on sale, the xLine and M Sports, and engines are a 1.5l three-cylinder petrol, a 2.0l four-cylinder diesel an full electric iX1.
Price: R788,045-R1,245,000
Warranty: two years/unlimited km
Maintenance plan : Five years/100,000km
Pros — Sophisticated, frugal, good looker
Cons — None
The ATTO 3 BYD is a first electric crossover that debuted this year. Picture: SUPPLIED
BYD Atto 3
Chinese debutant BYD launched the well-equipped and fully electric Atto 3. It is powered by a 150kW and 310Nm motor linked to a 49.92kWh or larger 60.48kWh battery, offering 320km and 420km of driving range, respectively.
Price: R768,000 — R835,000
Warranty: five years/100,000km
Service plan: five years/100,000km
Pros — High level specification, electric
Cons — Pricey, range anxiety, unknown entity
The Renault Captur is a stylish and practical city romper with heart-warming fuel consumption. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Renault Captur
The new Renault Captur has the expected list of luxury and safety items and more, such as a steering wheel warmer that is handy in winter.
Price R479,999-R499,999
Warranty: five years/150,000km
Service plan: three years/45,000km
Price: R499,999
Pros — Refinement, frugality
Cons — Nothing sticks out
The facelift features a more prominent new grille. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Cherry Tiggo 8 Pro Max
The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max, with more power from a 2.0l turbo petrol, is a performance seven-seat bargain. It has gained more luxury and sets itself apart with some cosmetic changes and a quartet of exhaust tips.
Price: R669,900
Warranty: five years vehicle/10 years, engine for the first owner
Service plan: five years/60,000km
Pros — Price, fits seven passengers
Cons — High fuel consumption
The new Max is the top model in the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro range launched in 2023.
Cherry Tiggo 7 Pro Max
Chinese Chery also extended the Max treatment to the five-seater Tiggo 7 Pro that injects more power and features, including all-wheel drive underpinnings as standard.
Price: R529,900-R609,900
Warranty: five years vehicle/10 years engine for 1st owner
Service plan: five years/60,000km
Pros — Price, practicality,
Cons — high fuel consumption
A new Nissan X-Trail also went on sale in past 12 months. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nissan X-Trail
The stalwart range returned in new-generation form this year packing new technologies and more room for passengers in five or seven passenger guise, and in front and all-wheel drive. Power is from a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 135kW and 244Nm.
Price: R794,900
Warranty: six-years/150,000km
Service plan: three years/90,000km
Pros — Functional, luxurious
Cons — Pricey at the top
The Hyundai Tucson N Line is peppered with visibly sportier touches inside and out than its regular cousins.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Hyundai Tucson N Line AWD
The Hyundai Tucson range benefited a new range-topper in the N Line. It features bolder styling cues and is powered by 2.0l diesel engine with outputs o 137kW and 416Nm paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Price: R815,900
Warranty: five years for the vehicle/150,000km vehicle; drivetrain seven years/200,000km.
Pros — Frugal diesel performance, practical
Cons — Noisy engine
The Suzuki Fronx is a coupe crossover option in a long list of subcompact alternatives. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki Fronx
The Suzuki Fronx offers trending features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and head-up display. The rest of the features such as air conditioning, electric windows add to the enjoyment of urban travel in a tough-looking little cookie.
Price: R288,900-R344,900
Warranty: five years/200,000km
Service plan: four years/60,000km.
Pros — Affordable, well equipped, fun to drive
Cons — Not entirely family friendly
The Grandland is Opel's range-topping model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Opel Grandland
The range-topper benefited from aesthetic and specification upgrades in 2023. Expect new adaptive IntelliLux LED pixel headlights, a digital driver display, wireless charging and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Power is by a 1.6l petrol turbo engine with 121kW and 240Nm, feeding the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.
Price: R599,900-R720,900
Warranty: five years/100,000km
Service plan: five years/100,000km
Pros — Well specified
Cons — Expensive
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser debuted. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota Urban Cruiser
This best-seller morphed into a better looking and better specified bargain crossover in 2023. The new range gets 17-inch steel wheels, bi-halogen headlamps and Toyota Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as part of features.
Pricing: R337,600-R379,100
Warranty: five years/100,000km
Service plan: five years/100,000km
Pros — Price, practicality, brand strength
Cons — Pricier than the car it replaces
A family-sized Suzuki Jimny is now on sale. Picture: COLIN MILEMAN
Suzuki Jimny 5 door
The Jimny is a popular buy for its endearing looks and great off-road ability. The introduction of the four-door version means families no longer need to choose between rear passengers or luggage for long trips.
Price: R429,900-R479,900
Warranty: five years/200,000km
Service plan: four years/60,000km
Pros — Price, Practicality
Cons — Slow
The rear gets slight restyling on the taillamps with a single bar light across, while F Sport models also get a specific bumper not similar to other models. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lexus UX
Revisions introduced in 2023 include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out. It remains a single range hybrid-electric drivetrain of a 135kW and 188Nm four-cylinder 2.0l petrol engine and a single-speed CVT transmission driving the front wheels in all models.
The spruced up Fiat 500X is another fresh crossover alternative in 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fiat 500X
The new 500X also debuted during the year with new technologies and an open-top derivative. It looks even better thanks to aesthetic tweaks, and is available in Cross, Sport and a Cross Sport EST (extended soft top) trims.
Price: R509,900-R580,900
Warranty: five years/100,000km
Service plan: three years/60,000km.
Pros — Looks good, functional, sporadic
Cons — A bit unrefined, not a full cabrio
The new Suzuki Grand Vitara entered the crossover market this year. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki Grand Vitara
Suzuki launched its new Grand Vitara range in two model derivatives. Features to be had include 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, automatic climate control, cruise control and a leather multifunction steering wheel.
Price: R347,900-R542,900
Warranty: five years/100,000km
Service plan: four years/60,000km
Pros — Price, family friendly
Cons — Small dealer footprint
The Nissan Magnite gets a new technically-updated range for 2024. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift
Nissan started marketing the Magnite EZ-Shift range this year. These models are fitted with an automated manual transmission (AMT) mated to a 53kW and 96Nm producing 1.0l three-cylinder motor. You can still get conventional manual and a CVT if you want.
Price: R227,900-R358,800
Warranty: six years/150,000km
Service plan: three years/30,000km
Pros — Handsome, affordable
Cons — Build quality
The new Maserati Grecale seen here in range-topping Trofeo guise is now on sale in SA.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Maserati Grecale
The Grecale finally went on sale during the year. It is a midsize premium crossover built to compete with the likes of Porsche’s Macan, Audi Q5 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio comprising three petrol-powered models and an electric Folgore version that’s still to come.
Price: R1,990,000-R2,920,000
Warranty: three years/unlimited km
Service plan: five years/100,000km
Pros — Exotic
Cons — Pricey
The new Citroen C3 crossover is the French brand's new budget offering.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Citroën C3
French brand Citroën surprised with the new C3 crossover SUV. It’s a competitively priced alternative to the likes of Renault’s popular Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It’s powered by a 1.2l naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine with 61kW and 115Nm managed through a five-speed manual transmission only.
Price: R229,900
Warranty: five years/100,000km
Service plan: three years/60,000km
Pros — Affordable, functional
Cons — Single model, no automatic
The Omoda C5 arrived early in 2023 and gained a special edition with Gold alloy wheels and a rear wing towards the end of the year Picture: SUPPLIED
Omoda C5
The Omoda needed little introduction when it debuted in 2023. The bold “diamond matrix” grille and wedge-shaped roofline did all the marketing work. It’s powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo engine with 115kW and 230Nm on tap and a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Price: R442,900-R609,900
Warranty: five years for the vehicle/10 years, engine for the first owner
Service plan: five years/70,000km
Pros — High level of specification, bold looks, price
