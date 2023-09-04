Volkswagen reveals an electric GTI

The ID.2 GTI Concept is a promise by the company to take the legendary badge into the electric future. Image: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen will reveal the new ID. GTI Concept car at the IAA Mobility motor show in Munich from September 5-10.
The concept is part of 11 new all-electric models the company says will be launched by 2027, including other sporty and emotive GTI versions of selected models from the all-electric ID. family.
The model will first be shown in Diamond Silver and Mars Red colours harking back to the first-generation Golf GTI launched 48 years ago.
The ID. GTI Concept is 4,104mm long, making it smaller than the 4,287mm Golf 8, and follows typical GTI design cues such as the red surround of the radiator grille and a specific front bumper with a honeycomb structure. The matt-black area around the front splitter and air intake evoke the low spoiler and bumper of the Mk 1 Golf GTI.
At the rear is a black roof spoiler, air guide elements at the sides a narrow LED strip that runs across the entire width of the vehicle as a third brake light, dark tint 3D tail light clusters and a Volkswagen badge that illuminates bright red. The concept is perched on 20-inch alloy wheels shod with 245/35 performance rubber.
The company doesn’t share output details, but the regular ID.2 model with planned market entry in 2025 has 166kW on tap with a driving range of up to 450km. A front-axle differential lock electronically controlled by a vehicle dynamics manager is part of the technical wares of the concept GTI.
The interior concept is typical GTI legacy but with enhanced digitalisation and feature toys. Image: SUPPLIED
Interior
The concepts shown aren’t working prototypes, thus have no interiors. Volkswagen provides image renderings of the living quarters though. These include sports seats with a classic GTI chequered pattern, three-spoke GTI steering wheel with illuminated centre marker, and a GTI Experience Control in golf ball design.
A personalisable digital dashboard offers various looks. In Vintage mode, for example, the driver’s binnacle is transformed into the analogue instrument layout of a Mk 1 Golf GTI, while an augmented reality head-up display projects to both front passengers.
When GTI mode is activated on the multifunction steering wheel, and if the driver is at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the track and the position of the car is displayed at the corner of the windscreen. Additionally, and in race conditions, the driver can see their current position in the field and their and opponent’s progress.
The black and extended front-splitter and red strip in front are inspired GTI markings from the Mk1 Golf. Image: SUPPLIED
Soundscapes
Among the planned features is the ability to adjust the drive system, running gear, steering and sound experience to evoke historical GTI models such as the Golf GTI I from 1976, the GTI II 16V from 1986 or the Golf GTI IV “25 years of GTI” from 2001 (sorry, VR6 fans, it doesn’t seem that you are covered.)
“With the ID. GTI Concept show car at the IAA Mobility, Volkswagen is demonstrating for the first time how the GTI label will be transported into the age of electric mobility,” said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen passenger cars.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Volkswagen reveals an electric GTI
It's GTI mania all over again as Volkswagen prepares to showcase a fully electric version of the iconic model
Image: SUPPLIED
