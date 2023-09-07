Life / Motoring

CLASSICS

Jaguar E-Type achieves record auction price

The 62-year old car was restored to concours condition by renowned Jaguar specialists Classic Motor Cars

07 September 2023 - 18:46
This 1961 Series I 3.8 Roadster was the first E-Type ever sold. Picture: SUPPLIED
A record price for production Jaguar E-Types was achieved after a 1961 Series I 3.8 Roadster sold for £911,250 (R21.8m) in the UK last week.

The model was the first E-Type ever sold, and the fourth right-hand drive E-Type Roadster built, according to Gooding & Co, which held the auction at London’s Hampton Court Palace on September 1. The car was also the personal car of Le Mans team manager and Jaguar director Frank “Lofty” England. 

Restored to concours condition by renowned Jaguar specialists Classic Motor Cars, the 62-year-old Jaguar is powered by a 3.8l in-line, six-cylinder engine with an output of 200kW, powering the rear wheels via a four-speed manual gearbox.

Introduced in early 1961, the influence of the E-Type on the motoring public is difficult to overstate. It was a road-going version of Jaguar’s Le Mans-dominating D-Type, capable of 240km/h straight out of the box, and one of the most beautiful cars ever put into production.

Last week’s auction realised more than £9.8m in sales, with star vehicles from Ferrari, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz leading the sale. 

Another highlight was a Ferrari 166 MM/53 Spider which achieved the top price of the day at £2.5m. This competition model, sporting Vignale bodywork (the luxury sub-brand of Ford), was offered directly from 63 years of continuous, enthusiast ownership, and came to auction for the first time at Gooding & Co’s London sale.

Looking for a BMW 325iS ‘Gusheshe’ at the right price?

Rare German classics to headline September Creative Rides auction at Montecasino
Life
3 weeks ago

Vintage scrap-metal Ferrari sells for R35m

The car spent decades in a race-damaged condition before being unearthed in a ‘barn find’ after a hurricane hit Florida, US, in 2004
Life
1 week ago

Monterey classic car auction nets over $400m

A $30m Ferrari was the most expensive car at the big-money event
Life
2 weeks ago
