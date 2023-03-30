REVIEW: Hyundai i30 N has the chops to fight the establishment

Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
It’s been three years since Hyundai SA launched the boisterous i30 N hatchback in six-speed manual configuration. During this period the company replaced it with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic model and implemented other updates.
The styling retouches include a wider version of the cascading grille, enhanced LED headlamps with V-shaped daytime running lights and new air inlets on the sides of the front bumper. It looks more aggressive and is available in five colours including the test car’s Phantom White.
By numbers, size and its front-wheel drive configuration the i30 N competes directly with the Volkswagen Golf GTi and BMW 128ti. With 206kW on tap, the Korean contender is 26kW mightier than this prestigious pair of Germans, and at R779,900 it is pricier too by R35,000 and R15,000, respectively.
Alternatives to consider in this hot-hatch league include the Renault Megane RS300 Trophy and Honda Civic Type R, though the former is in run-out phase and the latter about to gain an all-new model. The Mini Cooper S JCW and Toyota GR Yaris offer a similar ethos while the new Corolla GR is just around the corner.
The i30 N may resemble its former self from a distance, but it is quite a different kettle of fish. Inside the well-built cabin are brushed-metal pedals and black suede/leather bucket seats.
There’s also a new digital, touch-operated cluster design with dual view. It has many function icons, but the menu that enthusiasts will drift towards is the N-Mode. Here you tailor the attitudes of the limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension, engine and transmission, exhaust system and traction control for various scenarios.
For convenience, these tweaks are easily summoned at the press of a single button on the steering wheel. The N-Mode also has lap and acceleration timers and a g-force meter.
The manual car was a hoot, but this automatic is even better. The crackling turbo-four now makes 392Nm — a 39Nm torque increase from the manual and the big takeaway is the engine’s duality. Thumb in Eco mode and it quietens down and the gears short-shift. Hyundai believes it will consume 8.9l/100km in this mode. With restraint, I managed 10.4l/100km. It’s a thirsty car that rapidly empties its 50l tank.
Further enticement to evaporate its tank contents comes from the NGS button. This maximises engine and gearbox performance for 20 seconds, as the transmission shifts down to the most appropriate gear for maximum acceleration. It can use 14l/100km and more with persistent use.
On the road, the fastest Hyundai is a humdinger of a hot hatch. Performance is effortless in any gear despite an initial slight throttle lethargy on take-off, but the latter can be overcome by using the launch control system.
The company says its hot hatch is good for 5.4 sec to 100km/h; we managed a best of 6.1 sec at the Gerotek test facility using a Vbox. That is identical to what we achieved in the Golf GTI and a second faster than the manual i30N. Top speed is 250km/h.
The ride is not uncomfortable on smooth roads, but the firm suspension bobs about on uneven roads and potholes. The steering is precise and it’s grippy in corners. There is some torque steer in the front-wheel drive car under hard acceleration, especially when NGS is activated.
The i30 N has a lower roofline than the Golf GTI but the wheelbase and boot capacity are a touch longer and deeper than in the German. The driver’s seat also doesn’t squat enough, which may trouble taller people.
Standard fitment of trending niceties such as adaptive dampers and lights, a sunroof, a loud exhaust, and other items usually sold as options in rivals are sweeteners.
The Golf GTi puts down its power better than the i30 N, which spins its front wheels for a penny, though both cars achieve the same 0-100 time. You can view this foible as driver engagement, or not, but the Hyundai’s kick in the pants and incredible cornering are legitimate.
Tech specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder turbo
Capacity: 1,998cc
Power: 206kW
Torque: 392Nm
Transmission
Type: Eight-speed auto
Drive train
Type: Front-wheel drive
Performance
Fuel consumption: 8.9l/100km (claimed), 10.4l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 191g/km
Standard features
Front fog lights, Bluetooth, touchscreen infotainment system, electric folding mirrors, auto on/off lights, xenon headlights with assist function, cruise control, sports seats, rain sensor wipers, climate control, keyless access, USB port, climate control, park distance control rear, ABS, stability control, seven airbags, panoramic roof, heated front seats, heated steering wheel
Cost of ownership
Warranty: Vehicle — Five years/ 150,000km: Drive train — Seven years/200,000km
Service Plan: Five years/75,000km
Price: R779,900
Lease*: R16,665 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
WE LIKE: Handling, performance, features
WE DISLIKE: A bit thirsty
VERDICT: A bona fide hot hatch
Motor News star rating
Design * * * * *
Performance * * * * *
Economy * * *
Ride * * *
Handling * * * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * *
Hyundai i30 N
Competition
Mini Cooper S JCW, 170kW/320Nm — R663,365
Volkswagen Golf GTi, 180kW/370Nm — R744,200
BMW 128ti, 180kW/380Nm — R764,260
Honda Civic Type R, 228kW/400Nm — R857,500
Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy, 221kW/420Nm — R899,999
Road Test
REVIEW: Hyundai i30 N has the chops to fight the establishment
We have a go with the new model with a stronger engine and a new eight-speed automatic transmission
