Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
We are in danger of undervaluing or excluding expert input on issues such as health, science and technology in favour of populist sentiment
Two properties in the luxury Zimbali Estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast valued at about R22m have been finally forfeited to the state.
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Shirley de Villiers
Standard Bank CEO points to signs of better relations between Pretoria and Washington
Business Day TV speaks to FNB chief economist, Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya
To achieve growth, we must move towards greater global integration, not greater self-sufficiency.
One region had more rain in 24 hours than London does in an average year
Les Blues and All Blacks seek glory and redemption as 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off
The top model of the electric hyper GT accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Latest
