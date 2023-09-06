Life / Motoring

WATCH: Volkswagen unveils its sporty electric GTI

06 September 2023
The ID.2 GTI Concept is a promise by the company to take the legendary badge into the electric future. Picture: SUPPLIED
The ID.2 GTI Concept is a promise by the company to take the legendary badge into the electric future. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen has revealed its latest innovation — an electric GTI. It’s reportedly a dynamic blend of cutting-edge exterior design, hi-tech interior and a thrilling electric power performance. Business Day TV spoke to Phuti Mpyane, senior motoring correspondent for Business Day, for more detail.

