Toyota takes the wrapping off the new Prado

Toyota has unveiled the all-new Land Cruiser Prado with boxy new styling and improved off-road ability and technology.

It will be called the Land Cruiser 250 Series in Japan but will retain the Prado name in SA, where it will debut in the first half of 2024 — with local model line-up, pricing and specification to be communicated closer to the time.

The new seven-seater, which will — as before — slot below the Land Cruiser 300 in Toyota’s SUV range, is larger than the outgoing fourth-generation Prado, which has been around since 2009.

The strikingly square design sits atop the same GA-F platform as the 300 Series to improve basic performance as an off-roader, with body rigidity increased by 30% and frame rigidity by 50%.