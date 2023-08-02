INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Toyota takes the wrapping off the new Prado
Under the boxy styling is better off-road ability and improved technology
Toyota has unveiled the all-new Land Cruiser Prado with boxy new styling and improved off-road ability and technology.
It will be called the Land Cruiser 250 Series in Japan but will retain the Prado name in SA, where it will debut in the first half of 2024 — with local model line-up, pricing and specification to be communicated closer to the time.
The new seven-seater, which will — as before — slot below the Land Cruiser 300 in Toyota’s SUV range, is larger than the outgoing fourth-generation Prado, which has been around since 2009.
The strikingly square design sits atop the same GA-F platform as the 300 Series to improve basic performance as an off-roader, with body rigidity increased by 30% and frame rigidity by 50%.
Improved wheel articulation improves off-road traction, while the new Prado also adopts a new stabiliser disconnect mechanism (SDM), a switch-operated function that enables the front stabiliser bar to be changed, delivering driving performance and ride comfort when off-road and handling stability on-road.
High-tech driving aids include a multi-terrain monitor that gives digital eyes on the surroundings, and multi-terrain select.
This is the first Land Cruiser to use an electric power steering (EPS) system. This reduces the amount of kickback that can occur when driving over rough surface and provides smoother, more direct steering and easier manoeuvrability at all speeds. Using EPS also allows the new Land Cruiser to feature Lane Tracing Assist as part of its Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance package.
The aim was to create a next-generation Land Cruiser with improved ease of handling and comfort for both on- and off-road driving, while also delivering class-leading advanced safety performance, says Toyota.
Interior styling has shifted from a high-end, luxury ambience to the feeling of true off-road functionality. There is a digital driver information display and infotainment screen as per the modern trend, but the cabin retains many physical buttons.
Toyota Safety Sense, the latest active safety package with advanced and improved functions, is standard across the Prado range. The range of detectable accidents has been expanded even further.
In Japan several engines will be available, including a 2.7l petrol with outputs of 120kW/246Nm, a 2.4l petrol turbo with 207kW/430Nm, a 2.8l diesel turbo with 150kW/500Nm, and a petrol-electric hybrid with 243kW and 630Nm.
Toyota SA has not yet disclosed which versions will be made available locally, but stay tuned for more details as they are made known.