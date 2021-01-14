Revamped Toyota Prado excels on adventure trails

New for 2021 is a Drive Mode Select which offers five driver-selectable modes: Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Normal and Eco. It’s part of a raft of upgrades to the Prado range which includes a power boost and some technical updates.

Like the recently updated Hilux and Fortuner, the 2.8l GD-6 turbo diesel Prado gets a steroid boost to 150kW and 500Nm — burly increases of 20kW and 50Nm.

You can now also strap a bigger caravan or boat to the optional tow bar, as the maximum braked towing capacity in the 2.8 models has been raised to 3,000kg.

The up-powered engine feels strong and it had no trouble schlepping six people and all our luggage on the holiday sojourn. Despite the heavy load it cruised with little effort and had decent overtaking acceleration, even though the initial pull-off is a little languid at high altitude.

The Prado has a plush ride that munches miles in comfort. Its bulk and high ground clearance preclude it from any cornering heroics, but Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) stiffens the shock absorbers in the sportier Drive Modes to make it feel less soggy.

Also, a Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) employs a hydraulic system attached to the anti-roll bars to help reduce body roll. In off-road driving, the bars are automatically disengaged for improved wheel travel.

The low-revving engine averaged an impressive 10.3l/100km, adding great economy to its list of talents. With a 150l fuel capacity the vehicle is capable of over 1,400km between refills, a useful feature when exploring remoter regions of the planet.

A new-generation multimedia system is fitted across the range, and incorporates a larger nine-inch touchscreen display, enhanced voice recognition and compatibility with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

There’s only one USB port but a number of 12v sockets provide capability for charging phones or camping accessories.

In terms of cabin design the 11-year old Prado keeps things old school. In contrast with the digital-intensive interiors that are de rigueur, this Toyota still has a large number of buttons scattered across the dash. It looks a bit messy but the functionality is good as you don’t have to hunt for items in a digital labyrinth.

The navigation system is a mixed bag and it’s not as user friendly as using Google Maps. On our Mozambique jaunt it tried to direct us from the main road onto every goat path, and the map needs updating. But I do like the “breadcrumbs” feature which allows you to retrace the vehicle’s route and find your way back home in uncharted off-road territory.