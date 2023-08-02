Eskom announces less load-shedding due to better generation capacity
Unplanned outages at Eskom’s plants fell to less than 16,000MW in the past two months, compared with more than 18,000MW previously
02 August 2023 - 10:24
Power outages will ease on Wednesday because of an improvement in available generation capacity, state electricity utility Eskom said.
Stage 4 load-shedding, in which 4,000MW is removed from the grid, was implemented until 5am on Wednesday, after which it was switched to stage 1, the company said. That pattern will be implemented daily until further notice...
