Fiat’s new 600e: electric, elongated and endearing
The iconic city car makes a comeback as a spacious crossover — but it won’t hit SA roads
05 July 2023 - 10:26 Denis Droppa
The electric 600e has a range of up to 600km in city driving. Picture: SUPPLIED
Stellantis has revived the Fiat 600e city car as a charming little crossover with electric power.
The petrol-powered 600 (Seicento in Italian) was a tiny three-door hatchback produced between 1997 and 2010, and briefly sold in SA. It returns as a much larger, five-door car that marks the Italian brand’s return to the B-segment. With a generous 4.17m length, the electric 600e is substantially larger than the 3.56m Fiat 500 and has enough space for five people, a best-in-class 15l of interior storage and a sizeable 360l boot.
The lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 54kWh give the new 600e more than 400km range on the combined cycle and up to 600km in the city. The car can be charged from 0-80% in 30 minutes.
Boasting an endearing eyelid-style design, the Fiat 600e has an elevated ground clearance and will compete against the upcoming Volvo EX30.
Sharing a Stellantis platform with the Jeep Avenger, the 600e is available in two different full-electric versions: the fully-specced La Prima and the more affordable Red. The electric Fiat has state-of-the-art safety and assistance features, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB).
The 600e has a roomy and modern interior. Picture: SUPPLIED Image: Supplied
Like its smaller Fiat 500 sibling, the 600e has a modern interior with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, a wireless phone charger and keyless entry.
In line with Fiat’s new policy, the 600e will not be available in grey. Instead, it is available in four colours (Sun, Sea, Earth and Sky) that “recall Italian beauty and natural landscapes”.
In Italy, the new 600e is priced at €35,950 (R800,000) for the Red version and €40,950 (R835,000) for the range-topping La Prima. The first units arrive in the Italian market by September, but Stellantis says the Fiat 600e will not be available in SA.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
