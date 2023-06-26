Life / Motoring

Fiat says goodbye to grey cars

The Italian car brand says mobility is going to be more colourful and cheerful

26 June 2023 - 16:43 Motor News Reporter
Fiat catalogues will no longer have the colour grey as an option. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fiat catalogues will no longer have the colour grey as an option. Picture: SUPPLIED

As of today, Fiat says it will stop producing grey-coloured cars. This includes the firm’s newest model, the electric Fiat 600e, which will be presented on July 4. 

Despite grey being one of the most popular colours for cars globally, the Italian carmaker says the decision was made to enhance the importance of colours in life, reaffirming the brand’s Dolce Vita value, translated as “a life of heedless pleasure and luxury”.

“We broke the rules: we decided to stop the production of Fiat grey cars. This is challenging and disruptive and it is aimed to further reinforcing Fiat’s leadership as the brand of joy, colours, and optimism,” says Fiat CEO Olivier Francois.

The current Fiat range — the new 500, and hybrid and 500X derivatives, the Panda and Tipo — are available in different shades of colours with zesty names: Gelato white, Sicilia orange, Paprika orange, Passione red, Blu Dipinto di Blu, Italia blue, Venezia blue, Rugiada green, Foresta green, Rose gold and Cinema black.

Fiat launches Topolino as ‘cutest’ city car

Electric quadricycle will capitalise on the urban micromobility boom playing out in European cities
Life
3 weeks ago

Alpine unleashes a sporty electric hatch

The A290 electric concept car has a motorsport-inspired push-to-pass button
Life
1 month ago

REVIEW: Fiat goes al fresco with 500X Sport

The little Italian is one of the most affordable open-topped cars on the market
Life
2 months ago
