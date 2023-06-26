Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
As of today, Fiat says it will stop producing grey-coloured cars. This includes the firm’s newest model, the electric Fiat 600e, which will be presented on July 4.
Despite grey being one of the most popular colours for cars globally, the Italian carmaker says the decision was made to enhance the importance of colours in life, reaffirming the brand’s Dolce Vita value, translated as “a life of heedless pleasure and luxury”.
“We broke the rules: we decided to stop the production of Fiat grey cars. This is challenging and disruptive and it is aimed to further reinforcing Fiat’s leadership as the brand of joy, colours, and optimism,” says Fiat CEO Olivier Francois.
The current Fiat range — the new 500, and hybrid and 500X derivatives, the Panda and Tipo — are available in different shades of colours with zesty names: Gelato white, Sicilia orange, Paprika orange, Passione red, Blu Dipinto di Blu, Italia blue, Venezia blue, Rugiada green, Foresta green, Rose gold and Cinema black.
NEWS
Fiat says goodbye to grey cars
The Italian car brand says mobility is going to be more colourful and cheerful
