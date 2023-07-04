Bold new Kia Picanto makes global debut

The enhanced tot gets a modern look, more tech and better safety
04 July 2023 - 18:53 Motor News Reporter
The frontal styling is a bold and modern departure from the current model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kia has revealed the new Picanto entry-level hatchback. The compact car has been enhanced witha new look and advanced technologies, and comes in a choice between the baseline and the GT Line specification.
It features new headlights with optional LEDs, and front and rear bumper restyles. The baseline comes with 14-inch wheels as standard, but 14, 15 and 16-inch alloy wheels can be optioned. The GT Line gets exclusive 16-inch diamond cut wheels and a rear diffuser. There are ten paint choices, including Iced Illusion and Rich brown.
Inside, varying textiles and leathers can be selected and the new Picanto benefits from an 8.0-inch floating touchscreen with navigation and a digital driver’s instrumentation display. Multipoint Bluetooth, which pairs up to two mobile devices at the same time for media and calls, is available. Other features are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition and Kia Connect features, including cloud-based, real-time traffic information and weather forecasts.
A Kia Connect App enables users to remotely send route directions to their car before a journey, check the location of their vehicle, and access vehicle reports and diagnostic notifications.
An 8.0-inch floating touchscreen with a digital driver's instrumentation display.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Extended features of the Kia Connect app is Last Mile Navigation. This helps owners continue navigating to their destination on foot, or scooter, after they have parked and left the car behind. Over-the-air updates are also integrated.
It launches with two engines: a 1.0l or a 1.2l petrol with improved exhaust gas recirculation and optimised intake valve timing. Both models are front-wheel driven via five-speed manual transmission, or five-speed automated manual transmission.
Suspension is by front independent MacPherson strut and a torsion beam rear axle. Kia says ride quality and stability have been improved. The steering rack is quicker, too, for easier low speed driving and general agility. Torque vectoring by braking is now a part of the standard electronic stability control system, and helps reduce understeer during hard cornering.
More new features to be had are advanced driver assistance systems including forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist and driver attention warning.
A new LED rear light cluster design, 16-inch alloy wheels and a rear diffuser are standard on the GT Line model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Further functions include intelligent speed limit assist, lane following assist, emergency stop signal and hill start assist. Active safety is looked after by vehicle stability management, cornering brake control and straight-line stability system. There are up to seven airbags on offer, along with an Isofix child-seat tether and anchor points.
Kia has not confirmed when the enhanced Picanto will arrive in SA.
International Launch
Bold new Kia Picanto makes global debut
The enhanced tot gets a modern look, more tech and better safety
Kia has revealed the new Picanto entry-level hatchback. The compact car has been enhanced with a new look and advanced technologies, and comes in a choice between the baseline and the GT Line specification.
It features new headlights with optional LEDs, and front and rear bumper restyles. The baseline comes with 14-inch wheels as standard, but 14, 15 and 16-inch alloy wheels can be optioned. The GT Line gets exclusive 16-inch diamond cut wheels and a rear diffuser. There are ten paint choices, including Iced Illusion and Rich brown.
Inside, varying textiles and leathers can be selected and the new Picanto benefits from an 8.0-inch floating touchscreen with navigation and a digital driver’s instrumentation display. Multipoint Bluetooth, which pairs up to two mobile devices at the same time for media and calls, is available. Other features are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition and Kia Connect features, including cloud-based, real-time traffic information and weather forecasts.
A Kia Connect App enables users to remotely send route directions to their car before a journey, check the location of their vehicle, and access vehicle reports and diagnostic notifications.
Extended features of the Kia Connect app is Last Mile Navigation. This helps owners continue navigating to their destination on foot, or scooter, after they have parked and left the car behind. Over-the-air updates are also integrated.
It launches with two engines: a 1.0l or a 1.2l petrol with improved exhaust gas recirculation and optimised intake valve timing. Both models are front-wheel driven via five-speed manual transmission, or five-speed automated manual transmission.
Suspension is by front independent MacPherson strut and a torsion beam rear axle. Kia says ride quality and stability have been improved. The steering rack is quicker, too, for easier low speed driving and general agility. Torque vectoring by braking is now a part of the standard electronic stability control system, and helps reduce understeer during hard cornering.
More new features to be had are advanced driver assistance systems including forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist and driver attention warning.
Further functions include intelligent speed limit assist, lane following assist, emergency stop signal and hill start assist. Active safety is looked after by vehicle stability management, cornering brake control and straight-line stability system. There are up to seven airbags on offer, along with an Isofix child-seat tether and anchor points.
Kia has not confirmed when the enhanced Picanto will arrive in SA.
New-vehicle sales growth ‘encouraging’ in challenging economic climate
A price hike for diesel in July, but petrol gets cheaper
BYD Atto 3 launched as one of SA’s cheapest EVs
Subaru launches guaranteed future value on all models
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
How to cross Africa in an electric car
Here are SA’s top 30 cars by sales in June
New-vehicle sales growth ‘encouraging’ in challenging economic climate
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.