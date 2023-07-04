MARKET WRAP: JSE muted in thin trade on US holiday
Investors’ focus remains on inflation, possible further interest-rate hikes and recession fears
04 July 2023 - 18:48
The JSE ended Tuesday’s session little changed on Tuesday, having lacked direction for most of the day in thin trade with US markets closed for the July 4 holiday.
On the first trading day of the second half of the year the focus remained on inflation, the prospect of more interest-rate hikes and concerns about a global recession...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now