New Frank Bullitt movie on the way

Expectations of further interest-rate rises elsewhere have elevated the dollar
Rising inflation and higher interest rates have started to affect average basket sizes
This is in terms of a proposed amendment to the Electoral Amendment Bill currently being processed by the NCOP
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Power cuts and deteriorating municipal infrastructure will hinder future profitability, the poultry group says
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Iranian football star Ali Daei has boycotted the World Cup and stayed at home to show solidarity with demonstrators
Wedding in August was still the top event for the flanker in his stellar year
It's said the film will be directed by Hollywood director Steven Spielberg but with a new twist
Legendary film director Steven Spielberg is reported to be working on a modern take of the action movie Bullitt. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly McQueen will be executive producers of the new movie and sources say Spielberg is adamant it’s not a remake of the original film but a new idea centred on the character.
In the 1968 original film Steven McQueen plays Frank Bullitt — a San Francisco cop on the hunt for the mob kingpin that killed his witness. Sources say the role of Frank Bullitt will be played by Bradley Cooper who has starred in a number of blockbusters, the most notable being The Hang Over and Limitless.
The original movie delivers what many consider the most famous car-chase scenes in cinema history when Bullitt, driving a Highland Green Ford Mustang GT, hunts down the baddies in a black Dodge Charger. The significance of that Mustang saw the introduction of a Bullitt themed Mustang in 2001 and another in 2008 for the American market. SA and the rest of the world got its first Bullitt model in 2019 with the global generation of the Ford Mustang.
All the Bullitt iterations have a cool and understated menace about them that match the movie car. They are also noted for their more uprated performance than standard models and classic Highland Green exteriors but the last generation was also available in Shadow Black. Appointments included subtle chrome accents, an exclusive black grille, 19-inch aluminium wheels and red-painted Brembo brakes in the current edition.
The 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the movie Bullitt was sold in 2020 for $3.7m (R64.5m) at a US auction.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
New Frank Bullitt movie on the way
It's said the film will be directed by Hollywood director Steven Spielberg but with a new twist
Legendary film director Steven Spielberg is reported to be working on a modern take of the action movie Bullitt. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly McQueen will be executive producers of the new movie and sources say Spielberg is adamant it’s not a remake of the original film but a new idea centred on the character.
In the 1968 original film Steven McQueen plays Frank Bullitt — a San Francisco cop on the hunt for the mob kingpin that killed his witness. Sources say the role of Frank Bullitt will be played by Bradley Cooper who has starred in a number of blockbusters, the most notable being The Hang Over and Limitless.
The original movie delivers what many consider the most famous car-chase scenes in cinema history when Bullitt, driving a Highland Green Ford Mustang GT, hunts down the baddies in a black Dodge Charger. The significance of that Mustang saw the introduction of a Bullitt themed Mustang in 2001 and another in 2008 for the American market. SA and the rest of the world got its first Bullitt model in 2019 with the global generation of the Ford Mustang.
All the Bullitt iterations have a cool and understated menace about them that match the movie car. They are also noted for their more uprated performance than standard models and classic Highland Green exteriors but the last generation was also available in Shadow Black. Appointments included subtle chrome accents, an exclusive black grille, 19-inch aluminium wheels and red-painted Brembo brakes in the current edition.
The 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the movie Bullitt was sold in 2020 for $3.7m (R64.5m) at a US auction.
Dark-lord Mustang Bullit is a wild, bucking thing
‘Bullitt’ Ford Mustang auctioned for more than R53m
Movie ‘Eleanor’ auctioned for R12.8m
California dreaming in a howling Mustang 5.0
The muscle car that induces hallucinations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.