Life / Motoring

NEWS

Insurers warn of surge in theft of high-end vehicles

Vehicle owners are given deadline to fit tracking devices or they will no longer be insured

BL Premium
15 March 2023 - 16:14 Staff Writer

Owners of newer and late-model high-end vehicles are being advised to be extra vigilant by Old Mutual Insure, which reports an increase in claims for the theft and hijacking of these vehicles. 

“From our investigations, it appears that syndicates have found ways to seamlessly access vehicles with keyless entry systems,” says Tarina Vlok, MD of Elite Risk, a high-net-worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.