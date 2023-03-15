Joburg benchmark erases last of its gains for 2023
Code seeks to establish a unified, transparent and sound legal framework for investment throughout the African Continental Free Trade Area
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says finances might also be disclosed
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Reit is set to become the latest company to delist from the JSE, with a R1bn merger on the cards
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Government wants to increase the ratio of women managers to about 30% by 2030, a decade later than previously intende
Sundowns on track to win the league after dominating it all year
Vehicle owners are given deadline to fit tracking devices or they will no longer be insured
Owners of newer and late-model high-end vehicles are being advised to be extra vigilant by Old Mutual Insure, which reports an increase in claims for the theft and hijacking of these vehicles.
“From our investigations, it appears that syndicates have found ways to seamlessly access vehicles with keyless entry systems,” says Tarina Vlok, MD of Elite Risk, a high-net-worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS
Insurers warn of surge in theft of high-end vehicles
Vehicle owners are given deadline to fit tracking devices or they will no longer be insured
Owners of newer and late-model high-end vehicles are being advised to be extra vigilant by Old Mutual Insure, which reports an increase in claims for the theft and hijacking of these vehicles.
“From our investigations, it appears that syndicates have found ways to seamlessly access vehicles with keyless entry systems,” says Tarina Vlok, MD of Elite Risk, a high-net-worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.