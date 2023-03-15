Joburg benchmark erases last of its gains for 2023
Another petrol price increase awaits motorists next month, but the price of diesel is expected to drop.
According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the prices of both 93 and 95 unleaded petrol are expected to rise 26c/l on April 5. The price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel is expected to decrease 20c/l, with a 22c reduction for low-sulphur 0.005% diesel. The price of illuminating paraffin should decrease by 68c.
This is preliminary data based on the current oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate, but could change before month end, said the CEF.
The year started on a good note with price cuts of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January. However, in February and March motorists were hit with hikes.
In Gauteng the following prices per litre apply:
95 ULP: R22.95
93 ULP: R22.65
Diesel 500ppm: R21.62
Diesel 50ppm: R21.72
NEWS
Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April
This is preliminary data based on the current oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate, but could change before month end, said the CEF
