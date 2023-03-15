Life / Motoring

NEWS

Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April

This is preliminary data based on the current oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate, but could change before month end, said the CEF

15 March 2023 - 13:17 Motor News Reporter
Good news for diesel owners, not so much for petrol-car drivers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Good news for diesel owners, not so much for petrol-car drivers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Another petrol price increase awaits motorists next month, but the price of diesel is expected to drop.

According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the prices of both 93 and 95 unleaded petrol are expected to rise 26c/l on April 5. The price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel is expected to decrease 20c/l, with a 22c reduction for low-sulphur 0.005% diesel. The price of illuminating paraffin should decrease by 68c.

This is preliminary data based on the current oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate, but could change before month end, said the CEF.

The year started on a good note with price cuts of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January. However, in February and March motorists were hit with hikes.

In Gauteng the following prices per litre apply:

95 ULP: R22.95

93 ULP: R22.65

Diesel 500ppm: R21.62

Diesel 50ppm: R21.72

Track test: New Mercedes-AMG C43 goes on sale in SA

The locally-built high performance sedan comes with a R1.6m price
Life
1 week ago

Time to fill up: another petrol price hike this week

Consumers to be hit with petrol, diesel and paraffin increases on Wednesday
National
2 weeks ago

REVIEW: Subtler styling may boost Citroën C5 sales

A little less flamboyant looking, the French crossover continues to deliver great family practicality and a cushy ride
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Five top picks in Cape Town classic car auction ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Is collagen really the silver bullet for ageing?
Life
3.
Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider
Life / Motoring
4.
Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April
Life / Motoring
5.
Tributes pour in for jazz singer Gloria Bosman
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.