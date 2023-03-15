SA debut of Lexus RZ 450e confirmed for 2024

Joburg benchmark erases last of its gains for 2023
Lexus SA has confirmed that the RZ 450e, its first model to be developed entirely as a battery electric vehicle, will be available on sale locally from 2024.
The RZ also marks the first application of Lexus’ e-Axles — compact motor units used front and rear that work in conjunction with new DIRECT4 all-wheel drive electronic torque control.
“The RZ has been developed with the aim of creating a uniquely Lexus BEV that feels secure to ride in, is pleasing to the touch and is exhilarating to drive,” said chief engineer Takashi Watanabe.
The compact, modular package consists of a motor, gearing and a power control unit located between the driven wheels. It adjust the vehicle’s carriage, traction and power distribution, according to the driving conditions.
The front motor produces 150kW and the rear 80kW, together delivering 230kW maximum output. Energy consumption is rated at 16.8 kWh or 18.7 kWh per 100km in the combined Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle, depending on wheel size and car specifications.
Most RZ variants — running on 20-inch wheels — achieve a range of about 395km in the WLTP combined cycle test. Those with 18-inch wheels see the range extended by about 40km.
An Energy Storage Unit (ESU) integrates the charging, power supply and power distribution functions. Noise filters have been added to the circuit to enhance electromagnetic compatibility, which helps to avoid interference with the vehicle’s audio system.
A Lithium-ion battery stack is positioned beneath the cabin floor in a sealed, reinforced structure to protect it in the event of contact with the road surface or a collision. The unit comprises 96 cells with a gross capacity of 71.4 kWh.
The platform and battery electric drivetrain open up new freedoms in design. The exterior reinterprets the signature Lexus spindle shape, while the interior is a light and open space that is both simple and luxurious, expressing Lexus Omotenashi hospitality and Takumi craftsmanship.
The RZ is set to offer enhanced driving with an optional drive-by-wire steering under development that will provide easier and more precise steering without sacrificing feedback from the road surface.
Lexus says it has ensured the vehicle always responds as the driver intends, making driving comfortable and exhilarating, even for drivers not used to a battery electric vehicle.
The RZ is 4,805mm long, with a 2,850mm wheelbase and short overhangs — 995mm front, 960mm rear. Overall height is 1,635mm and the width is 1,895mm. The model is priced between the Lexus NX and larger RX models.
Lexus plans to achieve a full line-up of battery electric vehicles in all categories by 2030, and is targeting to sell 100% of the vehicles globally by 2035.
