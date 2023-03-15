Life / Motoring

New BMW 5 Series will have i5 electric model

The battery-powered 5 Series is expected to have serious horsepower when it is launched in October

15 March 2023 - 11:31 Denis Droppa

BMW will have a high-performance electric model called the i5 as part of its new-generation 5 Series sedan to be launched in October.

Following full-electric versions of its 4 Series (i4) and 7 Series (i7), the new i5 will continue BMW’s expansion of its all-electric offering. The German vehicle maker has not disclosed technical details of its battery-powered variant in the eighth-generation 5 Series, except to say the i5 will be an M Performance model...

