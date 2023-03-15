New BMW 5 Series will have i5 electric model

Many of the ingredients are there for sentiment to recover but only time will tell if this lasts, one analyst says
One of the greatest challenges is that we cannot always simply put ‘planet’ before ‘people’
The DA was approached by Afrikaans students who said they were ‘threatened with disciplinary action’ if they spoke their mother tongue in residences
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The mobile operator’s device insurance book has just over 400,000 policies with annual gross written premiums of almost R400m
This is preliminary data based on the current oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate, but could change before month end, said the CEF
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Proposed recommendations include subsidies for first-time parents, but experts suggest policies focused on gender equality would have more impact
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
BMW will have a high-performance electric model called the i5 as part of its new-generation 5 Series sedan to be launched in October.
Following full-electric versions of its 4 Series (i4) and 7 Series (i7), the new i5 will continue BMW’s expansion of its all-electric offering. The German vehicle maker has not disclosed technical details of its battery-powered variant in the eighth-generation 5 Series, except to say the i5 will be an M Performance model...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEW MODELS
New BMW 5 Series will have i5 electric model
The battery-powered 5 Series is expected to have serious horsepower when it is launched in October
BMW will have a high-performance electric model called the i5 as part of its new-generation 5 Series sedan to be launched in October.
Following full-electric versions of its 4 Series (i4) and 7 Series (i7), the new i5 will continue BMW’s expansion of its all-electric offering. The German vehicle maker has not disclosed technical details of its battery-powered variant in the eighth-generation 5 Series, except to say the i5 will be an M Performance model...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.