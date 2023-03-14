Five top picks in Cape Town classic car auction this weekend

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
A desirable line-up of 79 old-school cars will go under the hammer on March 18 at the Cape Town Creative Rides Classic and Collectables auction.
From vintage roadsters to local muscle cars, here are five of the highlights to look out for:
1987 BMW 333i
Fresh from selling the equally rare 325iS, most people have heard of this special edition BMW333i race car built in SA, but few have seen one. Only 210 units ever rolled off the production line, the result of a collaboration between BMW SA and Alpine Germany in 1984 after a decision not to release the E30 M3 on the local market. This is one of the very few remaining units.
1972 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray V8 LS5
Three Stingrays are up for auction on the day, with the 1972 model’s monster 7.4l V8 engine being period-correct. It’s also a two-owner car and has never been on the market here before.
The elegant sweeping bonnet has been the Stingray’s unmistakable design signature for more than 60 years, and is one of the most iconic American V8s in history.
1994 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo
This was one of the first true Japanese supercars made, sporting an all-aluminium 3.0l V6 twin turbocharged engine and a radical, advanced body design that was well ahead of its time.
The range-topping auction model has only had one owner and it is being sold with a full service history. All servicing has been with the SA dealers.
1971 Ford Capri Perana V8 Automatic
This is the Basil Green legend that was only ever made in SA, but it’s also sought after by British and Australian collectors.
The auction model is fitted with a roaring Mustang V8 that was fitted by Basil Green Motors as a racing engine with just over 57,000km on the clock.
1985 Alfa Romeo GTV6 3.0l
With a total manufacturing run of just over 200, this exclusively South African Alfa has achieved legend status among local and international collectors alike, partly because of its ranking at the time as Alfa’s most powerful sports car.
It is believed that fewer than 50 Alfa Romeo GTV6 3.0s still exist. A 1984 model was previously sold for R1.18m.
Other classics and collectables on auction include a 1960 AC Greyhound, a 1986 Ford Sierra XR6 and a 1989 Toyota Corolla GLi twincam 16V.
The auction starts at 11am at 185 Main Road in Constantiaberg, Cape Town, and online bidding is available. Bidders need to preregister and pay a deposit. More information and a full auction catalogue can be viewed here.
