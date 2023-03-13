Life / Motoring

Rapid Toyota GR Corolla confirmed for SA

This latest addition to the Gazoo Racing stable will bring the number of GR models in the country to four

13 March 2023 - 14:48
The vehicle uses the same 1.6l, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine you find in the GR Yaris, except it's even more potent, making 221kW (+21kW) and 370Nm (+10Nm) of torque. Picture: SUPPLIED
The GR Corolla will touch down in SA in the second quarter of 2023, Toyota has announced. This latest addition to the Gazoo Racing stable will bring the number of GR models in the country to four, joining the GR Supra, GR Yaris and GR86.

The GR Corolla uses the same 1.6l, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine found in the GR Yaris, except it’s even more potent, making 221kW (+21kW) and 370Nm (+10Nm) of torque. There’s only one transmission to pair it to and that’s a six-speed manual fitted with Toyota’s iMT system that automatically blips the throttle for you on downshifts. If you want to heel-and-toe the old-fashioned way, then you can turn it off.

As with the GR Yaris, the GR Corolla will also employ the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system developed through Toyota’s direct involvement in the World Rally Championship.

The GR Corolla will have 221kW at its disposal. Picture: SUPPLIED
On the chassis front, the GR Corolla rides upon a specially tweaked version of the Toyota GA-C platform that benefits from more weld points in the frame, particularly to strengthen joints. Additional gains are made through extensive use of structural adhesive, which increases joint rigidity between component parts. According to Toyota, extra chassis braces have also been added between the rear-wheel wells, to the underfloor tunnel, and under the floor in front of the fuel tank to further reduce unwanted flex.  

To help with cornering ability, the front MacPherson suspension features unique circuit-tuned coil springs, shock absorbers and stabiliser bars for more aggressive turn-in. The rear suspension uses a double-wishbone-type multilink arrangement that accommodates the AWD system’s goal of maximum agility and stability. For increased mechanical grip, Toyota has widened the vehicle’s track by 60mm up front and 85mm in the rear.

Toyota SA has confirmed that pricing, specifications and the model line-up for the GR Corolla will be announced closer to the launch. This model will only be offered in limited quantities and will be distributed exclusively through GR-focused dealerships. Watch this space for more information.

