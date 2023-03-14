Markets

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth

14 March 2023 - 20:32
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

