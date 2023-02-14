Life / Motoring

EVENTS

Date change announced for OzowDR23 supercar rally

The supercar event is being moved from April to June

14 February 2023 - 20:25 Motor News Reporter
OzowDR23 sets off from the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED
OzowDR23 sets off from the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

The six-day OzowDR23 supercar rally, originally planned to kick off on April 27, will now take place from June 15-20 2023.

Organisers and event sponsor Ozow made the date change due to the large number of public holidays over the original period, and the likelihood of improved weather at the event’s numerous destinations later in the year.

Planned to be the largest supercar rally in the southern hemisphere, the event will see a convoy of desirable exotics travel around the country on a 1,300km road trip. The journey will have competitive mini events and a number of five-star pit stops.

OzowDR23 will set off from the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on June 15. From there the rally will hit the road and visit the Drakensberg, Ballito, Umhlanga, Port Shepstone and Hoedspruit before wrapping up in Mbombela on June 20.

Several stops along the way will include competitions such as tyre-testing gymkhanas, time trials at Dezzi Raceway, a hill climb on the bends of the R539 near Sabie and flat-out top speed runs on Hoedspruit’s Air Force runway.

In addition to competitive elements at the wheel, entrants will nominate charities of their choice and challenge each other to raise the most money by the end of the rally.

While the OzowDR23 supercar entry list is yet to be confirmed, an assortment of exotic machinery including rare Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Aston Martins, Porsches and Paganis is expected based on past event participation.

For more information, email mark@daytonarally.co.za

New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in SA and here’s the price

Rally-bred bakkie is built to dominate in the desert, master the mountains and rule everywhere in between
Life
10 hours ago

REVIEW: New Ford Ranger Wildtrak is polished and powerful

Blue-oval’s new double cab is lively blend of performance, utility and innovation
Life
10 hours ago

FIRST DRIVE: Wafting along in the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre

Motor News drove the soon-to-be-launched electric limousine to investigate this ‘paranomaly’
Life
6 days ago

Lamborghini unveils two one-offs to celebrate V12 era

Two models bring an end to pure petrol power at the brand, ushering in the hybrid age
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in SA and here’s the ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Lexus and Kia gave fewest problems, finds latest ...
Life / Motoring
3.
REVIEW: New Ford Ranger Wildtrak is polished and ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: To stop feeling ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.