The six-day OzowDR23 supercar rally, originally planned to kick off on April 27, will now take place from June 15-20 2023.
Organisers and event sponsor Ozow made the date change due to the large number of public holidays over the original period, and the likelihood of improved weather at the event’s numerous destinations later in the year.
Planned to be the largest supercar rally in the southern hemisphere, the event will see a convoy of desirable exotics travel around the country on a 1,300km road trip. The journey will have competitive mini events and a number of five-star pit stops.
OzowDR23 will set off from the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on June 15. From there the rally will hit the road and visit the Drakensberg, Ballito, Umhlanga, Port Shepstone and Hoedspruit before wrapping up in Mbombela on June 20.
Several stops along the way will include competitions such as tyre-testing gymkhanas, time trials at Dezzi Raceway, a hill climb on the bends of the R539 near Sabie and flat-out top speed runs on Hoedspruit’s Air Force runway.
In addition to competitive elements at the wheel, entrants will nominate charities of their choice and challenge each other to raise the most money by the end of the rally.
While the OzowDR23 supercar entry list is yet to be confirmed, an assortment of exotic machinery including rare Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Aston Martins, Porsches and Paganis is expected based on past event participation.
For more information, email mark@daytonarally.co.za
EVENTS
Date change announced for OzowDR23 supercar rally
The supercar event is being moved from April to June
Image: Supplied
