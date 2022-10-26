New Mercedes EQE SUV launched with up to 590km of range

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
The Mercedes-Benz electric car onslaught continues with the latest EQ model. The new EQE is the SUV variant of the EQE executive saloon. Think of this new entrant as the electric essence of the Mercedes-AMG GLE, or formerly the ML-Class.
Like the saloon, the company says the 4,863mm long, 1,940mm wide and 1,686mm high SUV is available with the innovations found in the more expensive and luxurious EQS, which is the electric S-Class.
This equates to such luxuries as instrument panel and beltlines in Artico man-made leather, an AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather with silver-coloured aluminium paddles for setting various recuperation levels, and AMG sports pedals.
Digital light technology which can project auxiliary markings or warning symbols onto the road is included and other highlight features are Energising Air Control, the Dolby Atmos sound format and thermal heating as some of standard fitments. Optionally owners can tick off the MBUX Hyperscreen, which merges three digital display screens to create a seamlessly display that is more than 141cm wide.
With its 3,030mm wheelbase the EQE SUV is one of the most spacious in its class. The chassis of the new EQE SUV comprises a four-link suspension at the front and an independent multilink suspension at the rear.
Optional Airmatic suspension will continuously adjust damping to increase ground clearance by up to 30mm for EQE SUV models with 4Matic all-wheel drive. These models also offers the Offroad programme with a rear axle steering system of up to 10° available, with Dynamic Select programs of Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual modes available.
Its maker also says the modular drive with a 10 module lithium-ion battery and over-the-air (OTA) updates enables the EQE SUV to offer a wide range of maximum total drive outputs. The power spectrum is 215kW for the EQE 350 and 300kW for the EQE 500 4MATIC.
The AMG versions tweaked for sportier handling produce 350kW in EQE 53 4MATIC guise while 505kW is on tap in the range-topping EQE 53 4MATIC. Depending on the vehicle equipment and configuration, a vehicle can achieve driving ranges of up to 590km.
Wheel sizes range from 19 to 22 inches and the current generation of driving assistance systems includes attention assist, active brake and lane-keeping assist, parking package with reversing camera and speed limit assist.
A further option includes the Driving Assistance Plus Package, while navigation with electric intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route including charging stops.
Mercedes-Benz SA, which recently began local sales of the EQB, EQC and EQS electric cars, says the new EQE SUV will go on sale here from Q3 2023.
New Mercedes EQE SUV launched with up to 590km of range
The electric essence of the GLE joins other battery-powered SUVs from the brand
