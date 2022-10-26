×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

International News

New Mercedes EQE SUV launched with up to 590km of range

The electric essence of the GLE joins other battery-powered SUVs from the brand

26 October 2022 - 11:23 Phuti Mpyane
The smooth contours of the new and all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED
The smooth contours of the new and all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Mercedes-Benz electric car onslaught continues with the latest EQ model. The new EQE is the SUV variant of the EQE executive saloon. Think of this new entrant as the electric essence of the Mercedes-AMG GLE, or formerly the ML-Class.

Like the saloon, the company says the 4,863mm long, 1,940mm wide and 1,686mm high SUV is available with the innovations found in the more expensive and luxurious EQS, which is the electric S-Class.

This equates to such luxuries as instrument panel and beltlines in Artico man-made leather, an AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather with silver-coloured aluminium paddles for setting various recuperation levels, and AMG sports pedals.

Digital light technology which can project auxiliary markings or warning symbols onto the road is included and other highlight features are Energising Air Control, the Dolby Atmos sound format and thermal heating as some of standard fitments. Optionally owners can tick off the MBUX Hyperscreen, which merges three digital display screens to create a seamlessly display that is more than 141cm wide. 

The MBUX hyperscreen is an optional extra which gives the cabin a dazzling 141cm digital interface. Picture: SUPPLIED
The MBUX hyperscreen is an optional extra which gives the cabin a dazzling 141cm digital interface. Picture: SUPPLIED

With its 3,030mm wheelbase the EQE SUV is one of the most spacious in its class. The chassis of the new EQE SUV comprises a four-link suspension at the front and an independent multilink suspension at the rear.

Optional Airmatic suspension will continuously adjust damping to increase ground clearance by up to 30mm for EQE SUV models with 4Matic all-wheel drive. These models also offers the Offroad programme with a rear axle steering system of up to 10° available, with Dynamic Select programs of Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual modes available. 

Its maker also says the modular drive with a 10 module lithium-ion battery and over-the-air (OTA) updates enables the EQE SUV to offer a wide range of maximum total drive outputs. The power spectrum is 215kW for the EQE 350 and 300kW for the EQE 500 4MATIC. 

The AMG versions tweaked for sportier handling produce 350kW in EQE 53 4MATIC guise while 505kW is on tap in the range-topping EQE 53 4MATIC. Depending on the vehicle equipment and configuration, a vehicle can achieve driving ranges of up to 590km.

Wheel sizes range from 19 to 22 inches and the current generation of driving assistance systems includes attention assist, active brake and lane-keeping assist, parking package with reversing camera and speed limit assist.

A further option includes the Driving Assistance Plus Package, while navigation with electric intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route including charging stops.

Mercedes-Benz SA, which recently began local sales of the EQB, EQC and EQS electric cars, says the new EQE SUV will go on sale here from Q3 2023.

The new EQE SUV can be had with up to 505kW of power. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new EQE SUV can be had with up to 505kW of power. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mercedes-Benz plots more opulent, electric future

The plan will see more than 75% of its investments allocated to developing plusher products and electrifying AMG, while entry-level products decrease
Life
5 months ago

What to expect at the Festival of Motoring this weekend

New car displays, track action and a 4x4 route will be among the highlights at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit
Life
2 months ago

All-new BMW 7 Series includes electric version

Scheduled to arrive in SA in November, the car is able to store steering movements over distances of up to 200-meters and subsequently reproduce them ...
Life
6 months ago

Click yes to delete car touchscreens, French designer urges

Modern in-vehicle infotainment systems are impairing reaction times behind the wheel even more than alcohol and cannabis use
Life
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: The day a hero of the people decided to ...
Life
2.
Honda BR-V is a great car with a goofy gearbox
Life / Motoring
3.
Concours SA classic-car event returns after two ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Back road adventures: chasing the ghosts of ...
Life
5.
Parkinsons: Accident prone or early Parkinson’s?
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.