All-new BMW 7 Series includes electric version

BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of its BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The new 7 Series is scheduled for sale in SA in November.

The i7 xDrive60 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes’ electric EQS, will start at $119,300 (R1.8m) in the US and €135,900 (R2.22m) in Europe.

Featuring two electric motors with a combined output of 400kW and 745Nm of instantaneous torque, the i7 xDrive60 will sprint from 0-100km/h in about 4.5 seconds while returning an estimated range of up to 480 zero-emission kilometres in silence.

The new 7 Series is also available in petrol-powered 740i six-cylinder and 760i xDrive eight-cylinder versions — the latter featuring all-wheel drive.

The brand’s hallmark twin circular headlights and BMW kidney grille have been re-interpreted; the light functions are now divided into two separate areas, with the upper elements acting as the more prominent focal point, especially when highlighted by optional Swarovski crystal details.

Inside the luxurious cabin, digitalisation significantly reduces the number of buttons, switches, and controls. The fully digital screen grouping consists of a 31-cm information display behind the steering wheel and a 38-cm control display screen. Arranged beneath a shared glass surface, the displays are directed ergonomically towards the driver.

A BMW Interaction Bar debuts in the new 7 Series as a new breed of control and design element. Extending across the full width of the instrument panel and into the door panel, it houses touch-sensitive control panels for adjusting the ventilation and air-conditioning, activating the hazard and opening the glove compartment.

Rear-seated passengers are able to control their entertainment and comfort via touchscreen control units integrated into the doors. The touchscreens control adjustment of the audio system, climate control, seat adjustment, ambient lighting, rear sunshades. A large screen that folds out of the ceiling, allows passengers to watch films and TV shows.

Multifunction rear seats are standard on the i7 xDrive60, and optional on the other models, while seat ventilation and a massage function for the rear seats may be specified on every new 7 Series.