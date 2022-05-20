Mercedes-Benz plots more opulent, electric future

Mercedes-Benz bigwigs have converged on the alluring French Riviera to chart an equally glamorous future for the brand. The company says it will focus even further on luxury to elevate its product portfolio and accelerate its path to a fully electric future while targeting structurally higher profitability.

The plan involves recalibrating its product portfolio, allocating more than 75% of its investments to develop products for the most profitable market segments while growing the sales share of its top-end vehicles by about 60% by 2026.

The increased focus on luxury follows rising customer demand which saw the Mercedes-Benz S-class increase sales by 40%, while Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach also set new records.

The brand says it will achieve this by ramping up its AMG, EQS and Maybach product offerings, the earliest foray led by the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, a new Mercedes-Maybach SL and creating more limited edition models such as the Maybach by Virgil Abloh and expanding a new programme of ultra-exclusive collector cars, to be known as the “MYTHOS Series”.

These cars — produced in selected numbers — will be made available exclusively to the most dedicated enthusiasts and collectors of Mercedes-Benz.