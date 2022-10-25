SA’s landfill sites are filling up fast while only 10% of waste gets recycled

Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
A lack of political will enabled state capture, and now the president is repeating the fault
The shortage of refineries means SA is increasingly reliant on imports, and supply line disruptions are a risk
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Adidas shares fell as much as 5.8% in Frankfurt to reach their lowest level since 2016
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The economy is beset by Covid issues, a property crisis and falling market confidence after Xi unveiled a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists
Former Aussie captain says in autobiography he saw the Proteas ‘having a huge crack at the ball’ in the next encounter, in Johannesburg
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
Already plagued by multiple service delivery crises caused by ageing and dilapidated energy, transport and water infrastructure, SA faces yet another messy problem.
Driven by population growth and urbanisation, landfill sites in the country’s largest metros are filling up at a much faster pace than new capacity is being secured, putting waste management services in a race against time to establish new landfills — an expensive and administratively cumbersome process — and to find solutions to divert more waste from landfills...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA’s landfill sites are filling up fast while only 10% of waste gets recycled
The food and organic waste management market is valued roughly between $34bn and $62bn, and is expected to double within the next 10 years
Already plagued by multiple service delivery crises caused by ageing and dilapidated energy, transport and water infrastructure, SA faces yet another messy problem.
Driven by population growth and urbanisation, landfill sites in the country’s largest metros are filling up at a much faster pace than new capacity is being secured, putting waste management services in a race against time to establish new landfills — an expensive and administratively cumbersome process — and to find solutions to divert more waste from landfills...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.