SA’s landfill sites are filling up fast while only 10% of waste gets recycled

The food and organic waste management market is valued roughly between $34bn and $62bn, and is expected to double within the next 10 years

25 October 2022 - 13:55 Denene Erasmus

Already plagued by multiple service delivery crises caused by ageing and dilapidated energy, transport and water infrastructure, SA faces yet another messy problem.

Driven by population growth and urbanisation, landfill sites in the country’s largest metros are filling up at a much faster pace than new capacity is being secured, putting waste management services in a race against time to establish new landfills — an expensive and administratively cumbersome process — and to find solutions to divert more waste from landfills...

