Ferrari unveils stunning 296 GTS convertible

Milan — Ferrari on Tuesday unveiled the new 296 GTS convertible, its fourth plug-in hybrid model, as the luxury sports car maker pushes ahead with its electrification strategy.

It follows Ferrari’s previous three hybrid models that went into full series production — the SF 90 Stradale in 2019, its convertible version, called SF90 Spider, in 2020 and this year’s 296 GTB.

The 296 GTS (Gran Turismo Spider) is a convertible version, fitted with a retractable hard top, of the existing 296 GTB, a two-seater sports car that sells for about €300,000 (R4.8m).

The two cars share the most relevant features, including a V6 mid-mounted turbo engine coupled with a 122kW electric motor for a total of 610kW, and 25km of silent electric-only power.

Its top speed exceeds 330km/h, Ferrari said.

The 296 GTS is also available with the more extreme Assetto Fiorano package, which is optimised for track use.

Deliveries of the new model will start from Europe in early 2023 and the price will be confirmed in due course.

So far Ferrari road cars have been normally powered by V8 or more powerful V12 engines, but the company is increasingly reducing the share of highly polluting V12-fitted cars in its production.