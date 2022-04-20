Europe-focused Schroder diversifies portfolio with €8.4m car showroom
The showroom in Cannes, in southern France, is in an area marked by land scarcity and could benefit from alternative uses in the longer term
20 April 2022 - 13:15
Schroder European real-estate investment trust (Sereit) says it has agreed to buy a €8.4m (R136.7m) car showroom in Cannes, southern France, looking for diversity in a portfolio mostly made up of office and industrial assets.
The 4,235m2 showroom is fully let to a subsidiary of the global automotive manufacturer Stellantis Corporation, with brands traded from the asset include Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Abarth and Lancia, Sereit said...
