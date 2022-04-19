Range Rover Velar to get spruced up models

Land Rover SA has revised the Range Rover Velar line-up to include 13 models, including plug-in and mild hybrids. The Velar Edition first from 2020 based on the R-Dynamic SE, the special edition is again available and now includes the full Velar paint palette with a black contrast roof complemented by Black Pack exterior detailing and 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels and a sliding panoramic roof.

The entire Range Rover Velar range has been enhanced with active road noise cancellation, cabin air purification that optimises the interior air quality, an expanded Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which now includes a rear camera as standard and adaptive cruise control with steering assist on HSE specification models.

Engines options are the usual conventional and electrified options. They include a 2.0l four-cylinder P400e plug-in hybrid with 297kW and 640Nm. A 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged to 80% in just 30 minutes using a DC Rapid charge point, or one hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW home wallbox.

The Velar is also available with 48-volt Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for reduced fuel consumption and heightened refinement. This 3.0l straight-six petrol engine, badged as P340 generates 250kW and 480Nm to deliver acceleration from 0km/h-100km/h in 6.3 secs.

Additional engine options include a D200 diesel with 147kW, a straight-six D300 diesel with 221kW and 650Nm torque, and a 184kW petrol four-cylinder P250 with a 0-100km/h figure of 7.5 seconds.

The SA Range Rover Velar model line-up from the second half of 2022 will comprise the after models:

D200 R-Dynamic SE

D200 R-Dynamic HSE

D200 Velar Edition

D300 R-Dynamic SE

D300 R-Dynamic HSE

D300 Velar Edition

P250 R-Dynamic SE

P250 R-Dynamic HSE

P250 Velar Edition

P340 R-Dynamic SE

P340 R-Dynamic HSE

P400e R-Dynamic SEP

400e R-Dynamic HSE

Pricing for the revised Velar range will be available in the second half of 2022.