New Porsche 911 GT3 Touring sizzles more subtly

The 911 GT3 is Porsche’s most purist and hardcore sports car, but there’s a slightly more subtle version for folk who like their adrenaline served with a bit more understatement.

Designed for customers who find the GT3's styling a little garish, the new Touring package has become available as an option on the latest, seventh generation GT3 launched earlier this year.

The package provides the high-performance thrills of the high-revving, 375kW 4.0l flat-six boxer engine without the standard GT3’s brash styling. The most conspicuous exterior difference is the omission of the large fixed rear wing. The required downforce at high speeds is instead supplied by an automatically extending rear spoiler which tucks neatly away when its road-hugging services aren’t required.

Silver-coloured trim strips made of high-gloss anodised aluminium on the side windows are another distinguishing feature that underlines the more discreet appearance of the GT3 with Touring package. The front end is painted completely in the exterior colour, unlike the dual-tone look of the regular GT3.

The cabin is decked out in a dark package unique to the GT3 Touring. You name it and it’s black: including the roofliner and the leather seats, while the trim elements on the dashboard and door sills are brushed black aluminium.

Transmission duty in the rear-wheel drive GT3 is served by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, and for the first time the Touring package can be combined with the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission at no extra cost.