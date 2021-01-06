Mercedes-AMG CLA 45S turns on the look and speed charms

Some people might look at the new range of the 45S-badged Mercedes-AMG A-Class range and say a four-cylinder AMG is boring. For these people, an epic AMG must wield a turbocharged V8 and bellow like an angry kaiju. I recently stepped out of a 45S with a wide smile and a racing pulse.

This four-door coupe is one of two options available if you want to drive the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine. The other is the hatchback A45S, and their numbers are pretty much identical: 310kW, 500Nm and a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.0 sec for the CLA, with the hatch doing the sprint in 3.9 sec. Both have a 270km/h top end.

The test car was painted in a special matt Designo mountain grey — a R33,600 option — and blackened AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, which will put a R32,600 hole in your pocket.

And because it’s a top-tier model, it also gets the AMG grille with its vertical slats, which adds to the belligerent feel.

You sit in tightfitting, leather bucket seats surrounded by the typical AMG sporty luxury interior trappings. There are buttons that alter engine, transmission and the stiffness of the dampers to match your mood.

In Comfort mode, the CLA45S is docile, muted and a touch aristocratic. But because it never wallows or completely softens, it fails to completely hide the motorsport potions coursing through its suspension.

You cruise comfortably enough while showing off its swoopy shape, which is differentiated from the A-Class sedan through a roof line that dips aggressively from the B-pillars. It’s actually longer than its sedan cousin by 110mm and doesn’t short-change headroom for rear occupants, nor does it skimp on boot capacity despite having an unfoldable rear bench. It yields 460l of usable space.