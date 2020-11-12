Howling new TT RS now on sale in SA

Audi’s new top-tier TT RS which features the latest enhancements laid out for the range is now on sale in SA.

It retains the musically gratifying and World Engine award-winning turbocharged 2.5l five cylinder petrol engine sending 294kW and 480Nm to all its quattro drive through a seven-speed automatic transmission. It’s rated with a 0 to 100km/h sprint in only 3.7 seconds and a choice of two top end speeds: 250km/h or 280km/h.

It arrives wearing the squinty new face that debuted with the TT S with new design LED headlights as standard while matrix OLED units are optional. The latter units make a dazzling display when the ignition is switched on.

Further distinguishing aspects are the quattro logo in a matt titanium-look on the aluminium honeycomb singleframe grille, enlarged lateral air ducts and exterior mirror housings in matte aluminium and gloss black.

The nine-colour paint palette is now extended to include the new RS-specific hue, Kyalami Green, while the fabric top of the roadster is only available in black.

Wheel-selective torque control with the Audi drive select system influences the driving texture of the TT RS through four modes; comfort, auto, dynamic, and individual. Optionally you can get the RS sport suspension with adaptive dampers with magnetic ride technology.

It also gets ventilated and perforated steel discs with red calipers hidden inside 20-inch wheels.

Inside the snug coupe and roadster are RS sport seats, an RS sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles, RS logos spread about and special RS displays in the standard Audi virtual cockpit with a 31.2-inch screen.

A new RS design package adds Tango Red or Turbo Blue highlights on the air vent doors, seat belts, floor mats and contrasting design elements on the seats and centre console in the chosen colour.

MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi smartphone interface and optional Bang & Olufsen sound system can be requested.

The Coupé and Roadster are now available at Audi Sport Dealerships in SA. The price for the Coupé is R1,062,000 and the Roadster starts at R1,113,500 with a five-year/100,000km warranty