SA sets ‘new record’ for longest hearse parade

A Guinness world record for the longest parade of hearses was unofficially set at the Kyalami racetrack on Tuesday October 8.

A convoy of 111 hearses, later revised to 110 after one vehicle broke down, reportedly drove around the Midrand circuit to beat the previous record of 107 hearses achieved in Baarn, Netherlands, in August 2012.

The achievement will be submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification. Event organiser Rachel Stead of Funeralcar.co.za said various criteria had to be met including validation of the hearses by a specialist witness, that the vehicles had to be in actual service as hearses, and the parade had to be moving and cover a minimum distance of 3.2km together, among other items.

“As soon as we have gathered all evidence required for submission to Guinness we will be sending it through and then awaiting their final decision,” she told Motor News.

The record attempt was part of a track day experience for the local funeral industry, a first-of-its-kind event that incorporated a skidpan experience, offroad track experience, motoring exhibition in the pits and Grand Prix track experience.