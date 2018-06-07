Porsche 911 GT2 RS: Respect needed to tame a widow-maker

Very few cars have the infamous reputation of being referred to as the widow-maker.

The Porsche 911 GT2, which first broke cover in 1993 in the 993 mould was not only the most powerful 911 of all time at the time, but it was also notorious for taming and curbing overzealous drivers with its savage, snappy rear-end. Try to grab it by the scruff of the neck and wrestle it and it would send you into the hedge rear-end first. It was a reputation that continued in the 996 and 997 models.

So, when I was invited to drive the latest variant of the model in the Western Cape recently, it was with both trepidation and excitement. I was finally going to drive the last word in the Porsche 911 portfolio in the form of the 991.2 GT2 RS, which packs 515kW and 750Nm and sends it all to the rear axle.

Oh dear, I thought to myself. Of course, being that time of the year in the Western Cape where inclement weather is the order of the day, I prayed for dry conditions while I was there.

Prior to taking command of the GT2 RS and conveying to you my experience of the vehicle, it is worth mentioning the number plate (6 47 3 GP) plastered to this car has a significance. It is essentially the time it took for the model to lap the Nurburgring, Nordschleife proving ground in Germany.