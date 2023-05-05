New Hollywood horror: the robowriter on the mogul’s knee

That is partly due to US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s pushing back on market expectations of rate cuts in 2023
Government is risking serious economic damage with its stance towards Russia
The Treasury is finalising a bill to present to MPs, which seeks to streamline licensing of financial institutions and enhance disclosure requirements
ANC has summoned its provincial secretaries to Joburg for a 2024 election strategy meeting
Company regains ‘full strategic autonomy’ after repaying pandemic state aid
The ratings agency kept Barloworld's long-term rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook
The case of Mpact demonstrates how best to fund growth
In early results, Rishi Sunak’s party lost control of five councils
Grant Lottering's book reveals how the cyclist dealt with a crisis, among other things
Better storytelling could be a welcome spin-off from the writers’ strike in the dream factory city
Just a few years ago it may have seemed too implausible to imagine as real, but could have tempted a big studio into a blockbuster dystopian sci-fi film. Man versus machine: complicated messy humanity versus cold, clinical technological efficiency — except the battle is taking place not in industrial plants but on the yellow brick roads outside Hollywood’s biggest dream factories.
The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) embarked on a strike this week as its members closed their laptops, picked up their wittily written signs and joined picket lines outside the big studio and television offices in Los Angeles and New York, for the first time in 16 years. They’re protesting against what they feel is a devaluation of their craft by executives and a worrying trend for turning what were once believed to be indispensable creative contributors in the production of the content needed to feed the streaming beast, into gig economy workers. These are then paid the bare minimum with no possibility of future reward, even from shows that may become cash cows.
They also worry about the rise of the machines. The WGA’s list of demands includes regulations to ensure that new powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as GPT-4, will not be used by executives to eradicate the need for human writers. Though the concerns about AI form a small part of the WGA’s demands — the majority are focused on better compensation — they highlight a growing terror in the creative community about the potential for AI to do our jobs. And do them, if not better, at least well enough for the purposes of cost-cutting.
While AI tools have not demonstrated the ability to write a full feature or television script in the style of Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) or Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) there is a legitimate fear from writers that studios could use material already out there to feed AI generators in order to make such imitation a usable enough reality.
There is also the worry that AI could be used to write treatments and pitches that writers would be hired to polish without receiving adequate credit or compensation; and the possibility that an AI tool could be prompted to spit out a first draft of an idea, which would then be fixed for peanuts by a professional writer.
In film and television writing, credit is the ultimate prize because it comes with increased payment and if AI takes that credit then writers would be sidelined into copy-editing positions. WGA members are not against the use of AI tools to assist in certain aspects of the process such as treatment writing or preparation of pitch decks, but they are defiantly opposed to AI writing actual scripts or being given story credit.
While writers have baulked at the idea that they could soon see themselves replaced by legions of robowriters, not everyone in the film industry is willing to dismiss the idea as a bad thing.
The studios have already shown their hand by refusing to include contractual protection for such eventualities and offering only that writers be part of regular meetings to discuss developments in technology.
While writers have baulked at the idea that they could soon see themselves replaced by legions of robowriters, not everyone in the film industry is willing to dismiss the idea as a bad thing. Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo recently told the website Collider that he believes AI has the potential to “democratise storytelling”, and that the ability of the tools to create a full, complete and emotionally satisfying film is a mere two years away.
That is easy enough for Russo to say if his latest project — the overblown, expensive and narratively soulless Amazon spy thriller series Citadel — represents his idea of what constitutes emotionally satisfying storytelling. But beleaguered writers on the picket lines are adamant that their battle with the studios represents a more pivotal standoff. Those who believe that when it comes to the creative economy, there is no substitute for lived experience, are pitted against those at the top of the food chain who are beginning to think you’ll get a far cheaper, less headache-inducing and algorithm-satisfying product if you just use a machine.
Like the proverbial typewriting monkeys who, given infinite time, will eventually produce the complete works of Shakespeare, AI — given only a few minutes and fed millions of already written scripts by writers — could write a usable Russo Marvels Comics Universe script. Unlike human writers, or primate typists, AI does not need to be fed, motivated, given bathroom and smoke breaks or compensated. Best of all, it will do the thing that studio executives most wish writers would just do without time-consuming argument — listen to and incorporate their notes.
If writers are determined to draw a line in the sand for the future of their craft and claim that their humanity, existential angst, empathy and emotional experience of the world, set them ineffably apart from their robot replacements waiting in the wings, then perhaps this moment will result in tangible benefits for content consumers. Better, more complex and more carefully worked out storytelling would be a welcome spin-off from the WGA strike. It would provide a necessary reminder to both writers and execs that the insatiable demand for content in the competitive and fast-paced streaming era, should not mean that we are just given the bare minimum of what an algorithm determines is a suitably profitable, albeit narratively predictable, entertainment product.
If writers cannot show that they really are better storytellers than machines then they will have no-one to blame but themselves for essentially writing themselves out of the future of an industry they once seemed such an invaluable part of.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
New Hollywood horror: the robowriter on the mogul’s knee
Better storytelling could be a welcome spin-off from the writers’ strike in the dream factory city
Just a few years ago it may have seemed too implausible to imagine as real, but could have tempted a big studio into a blockbuster dystopian sci-fi film. Man versus machine: complicated messy humanity versus cold, clinical technological efficiency — except the battle is taking place not in industrial plants but on the yellow brick roads outside Hollywood’s biggest dream factories.
The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) embarked on a strike this week as its members closed their laptops, picked up their wittily written signs and joined picket lines outside the big studio and television offices in Los Angeles and New York, for the first time in 16 years. They’re protesting against what they feel is a devaluation of their craft by executives and a worrying trend for turning what were once believed to be indispensable creative contributors in the production of the content needed to feed the streaming beast, into gig economy workers. These are then paid the bare minimum with no possibility of future reward, even from shows that may become cash cows.
They also worry about the rise of the machines. The WGA’s list of demands includes regulations to ensure that new powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as GPT-4, will not be used by executives to eradicate the need for human writers. Though the concerns about AI form a small part of the WGA’s demands — the majority are focused on better compensation — they highlight a growing terror in the creative community about the potential for AI to do our jobs. And do them, if not better, at least well enough for the purposes of cost-cutting.
While AI tools have not demonstrated the ability to write a full feature or television script in the style of Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) or Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) there is a legitimate fear from writers that studios could use material already out there to feed AI generators in order to make such imitation a usable enough reality.
There is also the worry that AI could be used to write treatments and pitches that writers would be hired to polish without receiving adequate credit or compensation; and the possibility that an AI tool could be prompted to spit out a first draft of an idea, which would then be fixed for peanuts by a professional writer.
In film and television writing, credit is the ultimate prize because it comes with increased payment and if AI takes that credit then writers would be sidelined into copy-editing positions. WGA members are not against the use of AI tools to assist in certain aspects of the process such as treatment writing or preparation of pitch decks, but they are defiantly opposed to AI writing actual scripts or being given story credit.
The studios have already shown their hand by refusing to include contractual protection for such eventualities and offering only that writers be part of regular meetings to discuss developments in technology.
While writers have baulked at the idea that they could soon see themselves replaced by legions of robowriters, not everyone in the film industry is willing to dismiss the idea as a bad thing. Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo recently told the website Collider that he believes AI has the potential to “democratise storytelling”, and that the ability of the tools to create a full, complete and emotionally satisfying film is a mere two years away.
That is easy enough for Russo to say if his latest project — the overblown, expensive and narratively soulless Amazon spy thriller series Citadel — represents his idea of what constitutes emotionally satisfying storytelling. But beleaguered writers on the picket lines are adamant that their battle with the studios represents a more pivotal standoff. Those who believe that when it comes to the creative economy, there is no substitute for lived experience, are pitted against those at the top of the food chain who are beginning to think you’ll get a far cheaper, less headache-inducing and algorithm-satisfying product if you just use a machine.
Like the proverbial typewriting monkeys who, given infinite time, will eventually produce the complete works of Shakespeare, AI — given only a few minutes and fed millions of already written scripts by writers — could write a usable Russo Marvels Comics Universe script. Unlike human writers, or primate typists, AI does not need to be fed, motivated, given bathroom and smoke breaks or compensated. Best of all, it will do the thing that studio executives most wish writers would just do without time-consuming argument — listen to and incorporate their notes.
If writers are determined to draw a line in the sand for the future of their craft and claim that their humanity, existential angst, empathy and emotional experience of the world, set them ineffably apart from their robot replacements waiting in the wings, then perhaps this moment will result in tangible benefits for content consumers. Better, more complex and more carefully worked out storytelling would be a welcome spin-off from the WGA strike. It would provide a necessary reminder to both writers and execs that the insatiable demand for content in the competitive and fast-paced streaming era, should not mean that we are just given the bare minimum of what an algorithm determines is a suitably profitable, albeit narratively predictable, entertainment product.
If writers cannot show that they really are better storytellers than machines then they will have no-one to blame but themselves for essentially writing themselves out of the future of an industry they once seemed such an invaluable part of.
Rise of AI-generated music adds to sector’s copyright woes
The new art of the prompt — or how to boss your robot
Dreams of robots replacing humans in financial sector could become reality
How TikTok can spur many US teens to kill themselves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rise of AI-generated music adds to sector’s copyright woes
Striking TV writers demand limit on AI input
The new art of the prompt — or how to boss your robot
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.