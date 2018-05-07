Composer Caroline Leisegang brings music from the heart to Joburg concert

She wanted to write music and one of her close friends gave her an opportunity to compose. She sent in a portfolio of compositions along with an application to Trinity College of Music in London — as a joke, mostly — but she got an audition, was accepted and studied for two years at the prestigious institution.

"That’s where I really learned to compose," Leisegang says. "I had two supervisors [Irish composer Deirdre Gribbin and film composer and orchestrator John Ashton Thomas] who were complete contrasts to each another, but they taught me how to think, how to take [in] my surroundings and emotions, and how to speak in music rather than words."

Leisegang wrote and recorded her first piano album, Øyeblikk, in 2015. It was the first time she realised what she wanted to do with her life, what she was capable of and how she could take criticism and adapt.

"That’s the moment you become a musician," she says. "The moment when you have something tangible for which you can feel complete pride. Sometimes I look back at the scores and listen to the beautiful recording Jude Harpstar performed and think ‘did I really write this? Couldn’t have!"

What surprised her most was how well her music was received by listeners. Hearing encouraging responses from people who never listened to or liked classical music made her realise that if people were exposed to different genres of music, composers could have impact on their lives. The album’s launch at Circa Gallery in Johannesburg remains a highlight of her career.

"When I started writing the album I always had this firm vision of how I’d have the album performed there and for two years that was all I could think about," she says. "So when I was lucky enough to have that dream come true it was one of the most magical and memorable moments of my life. And to be able to perform my first concert there this May after a long hiatus is something that just adds to that moment."

Another professional highlight was her second album, Come Full Circle, which won the iTunes Award for Best Classical Album in SA in 2015.