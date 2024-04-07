Life

J&J boosts heart device business

The $13bn deal with Shockwave Medical will help J&J builds its cardiac health business

07 April 2024 - 13:31
by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy
PICTURE: 123RF

Bengaluru — Johnson & Johnson (J&J)  on Friday agreed to buy Shockwave Medical in a deal valued at $13.1bn including debt, as it builds its cardiac-health-centric medical devices business to help drive growth.

J&J has offered $335 per share in cash that values the equity portion at $12.5bn, based on Reuters’ calculations. The offer also represents a 17% premium to the stock’s closing price in late March, when the Wall Street Journal reported J&J’s interest in Shockwave, whose shares are trading at $326.82.

The acquisition gives J&J access to a device that uses shockwaves to break down calcified plaque in heart vessels, similar to how kidney stones are treated. RBC analysts estimate the total addressable market for similar therapies at about $10bn. 

It is also the latest in a string of takeovers that focuses on building its cardiac health division — after a $16.6bn deal to buy heart pump maker Abiomed in 2022 and a $400m bid for heart-centric device maker Laminar.

“Shockwave checks all the boxes” from a mergers and acquisitions perspective, J&J CEO Joaquin Duato said on a conference call. J&J reiterated that it would focus on deals that add value to its cardiovascular product portfolio.

J&J is trying to bolster its medical devices business as it gears up to face fresh US competition for its blockbuster Crohn’s disease drug, Stelara, from next year.

With the latest deal, J&J is entering an “opportunistic space”, CRISPidea analyst Shejal Ajmera said. “I would certainly like to see how aggressively they will be turning this into a revenue source.”

Shockwave’s catheter-based treatment known as intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) is used, often in combination with stents, to treat two common heart conditions.

Shockwave posted product sales of $730.2m last year.

J&J expects to finance the deal through a combination of cash on hand and debt. It expects that the deal will reduce its adjusted earnings per share by 10c this year.

Reuters

Aspen expands China interests as Sandoz deal gets green light

The pharmaceutical group has received the necessary regulatory approvals from Chinese authorities to conclude two linked transactions
Companies
3 days ago

Novo aims to seek German insurance coverage of Wegovy heart use

The drugmaker needs an EU nod for use in cardiovascular risk reduction and the drug would have to fall under reimbursable conditions
Companies
1 week ago

Eli Lilly signs deal with Amazon to deliver medicines

Drugmaker is also considering partnership with a retail pharmacy to offer a collect option for customers
Companies
3 weeks ago

Drug-testing costs expected to rise due to suspension of SA lab

SA Doping Control Laboratory accreditation suspended by world body
Sport
1 month ago

Bayer calls off break-up to tackle challenges

The company will focus on improving its operating performance, resolving litigation and paying off debt
Companies
1 month ago

WeightWatchers shares plunge as Oprah exits board

Winfrey says she will donate her shares to eliminate ‘any perceived conflict of interest around her taking weight loss medications’
Companies
1 month ago

SA surgeons welcome robot’s deep precision

Incisions are just a small puncture, and operations are done accurately and safely
News & Fox
1 month ago

SA pharmas urge Pepfar to buy more African-made HIV/Aids drugs

Call on US donor to shift 2-million antiretroviral patients to medicines made on the continent by 2030
National
1 month ago
