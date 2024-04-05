MARKET WRAP: There’s just no stopping gold
Many more jobs than expected created in the US in March saw a flight to gold as markets lower their expectations on interest rate drops
05 April 2024 - 18:33
After taking a bit of a breather by the close on Thursday, spot gold resumed its winning ways on Friday, setting its ninth intraday record high in as many days.
While SA has dropped substantially lower on the list of gold producers over the past couple of decades, there was a pick-up in 2023, when the country, the world’s ninth biggest producer, upped its output by about 12%, with an increase of 11-million tonnes...
