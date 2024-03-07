Surgeons welcome robot’s deep precision
Incisions are just a small puncture, and operations are done accurately and safely
07 March 2024 - 05:00
As technology spreads across the world, one of the most significant advances has been in the medical sphere, where the fusion of robotics, AI and plain human expertise is bringing about greater surgical precision and quicker patient recovery.
Daniel Surridge, a colorectal surgeon at Netcare’s Milpark Hospital in Joburg, is enthusiastic about such recent developments. “The dividends in patient safety, reduced complications and enhanced surgical outcomes are invaluable,” he says...
