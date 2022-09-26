Devlin Brown at the water cooler: I’m not losing weight. Is clean eating a myth?

Rising interest rates send markets into a tailspin
The tourism industry has largely embraced responsibilities towards the planet, but questionable practices remain — time for a sector-wide rethink
It has been proposed that real-time audits be used to control expenditure on the project
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
The deal of just one tanker, but with more to follow next year, caps a trip to the Gulf region by Chancellor Scholz
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
US health regulators warn about dangers of social media challenge
Q: I am eating according to the book yet instead of losing weight before the December holidays I am gaining it. Is there something wrong with me or is clean eating a myth?
A: As a South African you should be well capable of understanding the concept of calories in versus calories out. We are in a perpetual state of deficit...
It’s all about being mindful: how you eat is as important as what you eat
