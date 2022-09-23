Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Reserve Bank aims to spare SA more pain further down the road
French energy company EDF Renewables signs agreements with Eskom and the government to build wind farms in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Business Day TV talks to telecom analyst at Nedbank CIB, Preshendran Odayar
Business Day TV speaks to Erwin Rode from Rode & Associates
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
UN chief deeply concerned over reports of Russia's plan to annex more of Ukraine
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
An examination of racism, Sidney Poitier’s life story, the new Grand Tour and the true story of the Bling Ring — what to stream
An artist, an actor and a rock star walked into a gallery in Tampere, Finland on Saturday. Meanwhile 2,257km away, another actor walked into a jiu-jitsu tournament in Milton Keynes in England and began to kick ass and take names. No, this isn’t the elaborate set-up for a joke or the beginning of a social satire directed by Robert Altman, but rather one of those crazy but true things that happens in our ever stranger postpandemic world.
The artist, actor and rock star who turned up in Finland were sculptor Thomas Houseago, renowned for his large-scale wood carvings of disturbingly mythical looking monsters; Brad Pitt, renowned for his middle-aged sculpted abs, chiselled jawline and series of famous former girlfriends and former wife Angelina Jolie; and rock’s dark, maudlin prince, the stick thin, tall, dark-haired suit-wearing Australian Nick Cave. Houseago brought along his two celebrity friends to exhibit alongside him at his new show — Pitt with a series of sculptures and...
Portrait of the actor as kickboxing artist
Brad Pitt and Tom Hardy earn critical acclaim for their side hustles
