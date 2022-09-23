×

Portrait of the actor as kickboxing artist

Brad Pitt and Tom Hardy earn critical acclaim for their side hustles

23 September 2022 - 05:00 Tymon Smith

An artist, an actor and a rock star walked into a gallery in Tampere, Finland on Saturday. Meanwhile 2,257km away, another actor walked into a jiu-jitsu tournament in Milton Keynes in England and began to kick ass and take names. No, this isn’t the elaborate set-up for a joke or the beginning of a social satire directed by Robert Altman, but rather one of those crazy but true things that happens in our ever stranger postpandemic world.

The artist, actor and rock star who turned up in Finland were sculptor Thomas Houseago, renowned for his large-scale wood carvings of disturbingly mythical looking monsters; Brad Pitt, renowned for his middle-aged sculpted abs, chiselled jawline and series of famous former girlfriends and former wife Angelina Jolie; and rock’s dark, maudlin prince, the stick thin, tall, dark-haired suit-wearing Australian Nick Cave. Houseago brought along his two celebrity friends to exhibit alongside him at his new show — Pitt with a series of sculptures and...

