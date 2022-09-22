All-electric EX90 will be the safest Volvo yet

Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
Subjecting the prejudiced to opprobrium can be used as well as abused
Richard Calland, Thokozile Masipa and Sandile Ngcobo have been appointed to determine if there is prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala case
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Darryl Mayers will step down, while Andrew Wooler will remain as the sole CEO
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
Crude oil demand in China is rebounding, having been dampened by strict Covid-19 restrictions
His model has correctly predicted the winners of the past two World Cups
The car will understand you when you’re not at your best, and step in when you need support
Volvo Cars has announced its upcoming all-electric SUV will be called the EX90, and promises the model will be the safest Volvo yet.
The EX90 will replace the XC90 as the Swedish brand’s flagship car and will have standard safety equipment that goes beyond that of any Volvo before it, says the carmaker’s CEO, Jim Rowan.
“Our aim is to help you be a better driver and reduce the risk of a crash happening. The Volvo EX90 comes with an invisible shield of safety that includes our latest sensing technology, allowing the car to understand your state of mind and the world around you,” he says.
The technology allows the EX90 to see when a driver is distracted, tired or otherwise inattentive.
“It will alert you, first softly nudging, then more insistent if needed. And if the unthinkable happens, and you fall asleep or are taken ill while driving, the EX90 is designed to safely stop and call for help,” says Rowan.
The EX90 will boast one of the most advanced sensor sets on the market with eight cameras, five radars, 16 ultrasonic sensors and a cutting-edge Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensor. These will combine to give the car an unprecedented number of “eyes” on the road to move a step closer to Volvo’s vision of a future with zero collisions.
“We believe the EX90 to be the safest Volvo car to ever hit the road,” says Joachim de Verdier, head of safe vehicle automation at Volvo Cars.
“We are fusing our understanding of the outside environment with our more detailed understanding of driver attention. When all our safety systems, sensors, software and computing power come together, they create a preventative shield of safety around you — and you won’t even know it’s there until you need it.”
Embedded in the EX90’s roofline, the LiDAR sensor can detect pedestrians at up to 250m distances and something as small and dark as a tyre on a black road 120m ahead — all while travelling at highway speeds.
The new “driver understanding system”, meanwhile, uses two cameras in the cabin to observe the driver’s eye-gaze patterns and pick up early signals that indicate the driver may not be at their best. By measuring how much of the time the driver looks at the road ahead (allowing for natural variations), it understands when the driver’s eyes, and perhaps therefore mind, are focused somewhere other than on driving.
The capacitive steering wheel senses if the driver lets go of the wheel and monitors the stability of the steering input. The car will be able to take appropriate action to help the driver when needed, from sounding a simple warning signal to safely stopping at the side of the road, alerting other road users with its hazard lights.
Using these new sensor systems, the vehicle will not only be able to step in and assist the driver, it will also have a better understanding of when it’s needed and how to assist in the best possible way.
More details of Volvo’s new all-electric flagship EX90 will be released in the coming weeks before the global reveal takes place on November 9.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
All-electric EX90 will be the safest Volvo yet
The car will understand you when you’re not at your best, and step in when you need support
Volvo Cars has announced its upcoming all-electric SUV will be called the EX90, and promises the model will be the safest Volvo yet.
The EX90 will replace the XC90 as the Swedish brand’s flagship car and will have standard safety equipment that goes beyond that of any Volvo before it, says the carmaker’s CEO, Jim Rowan.
“Our aim is to help you be a better driver and reduce the risk of a crash happening. The Volvo EX90 comes with an invisible shield of safety that includes our latest sensing technology, allowing the car to understand your state of mind and the world around you,” he says.
The technology allows the EX90 to see when a driver is distracted, tired or otherwise inattentive.
“It will alert you, first softly nudging, then more insistent if needed. And if the unthinkable happens, and you fall asleep or are taken ill while driving, the EX90 is designed to safely stop and call for help,” says Rowan.
The EX90 will boast one of the most advanced sensor sets on the market with eight cameras, five radars, 16 ultrasonic sensors and a cutting-edge Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensor. These will combine to give the car an unprecedented number of “eyes” on the road to move a step closer to Volvo’s vision of a future with zero collisions.
“We believe the EX90 to be the safest Volvo car to ever hit the road,” says Joachim de Verdier, head of safe vehicle automation at Volvo Cars.
“We are fusing our understanding of the outside environment with our more detailed understanding of driver attention. When all our safety systems, sensors, software and computing power come together, they create a preventative shield of safety around you — and you won’t even know it’s there until you need it.”
Embedded in the EX90’s roofline, the LiDAR sensor can detect pedestrians at up to 250m distances and something as small and dark as a tyre on a black road 120m ahead — all while travelling at highway speeds.
The new “driver understanding system”, meanwhile, uses two cameras in the cabin to observe the driver’s eye-gaze patterns and pick up early signals that indicate the driver may not be at their best. By measuring how much of the time the driver looks at the road ahead (allowing for natural variations), it understands when the driver’s eyes, and perhaps therefore mind, are focused somewhere other than on driving.
The capacitive steering wheel senses if the driver lets go of the wheel and monitors the stability of the steering input. The car will be able to take appropriate action to help the driver when needed, from sounding a simple warning signal to safely stopping at the side of the road, alerting other road users with its hazard lights.
Using these new sensor systems, the vehicle will not only be able to step in and assist the driver, it will also have a better understanding of when it’s needed and how to assist in the best possible way.
More details of Volvo’s new all-electric flagship EX90 will be released in the coming weeks before the global reveal takes place on November 9.
All hail the Beast 2.0
Volvo plugs into electric era with smooth, swift XC40 P8
Volvo April sales hint at growing SA appetite for electric cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.