SA’s quintessential whisky collector’s online sale

Join fellow collectors and participate in this authentic online activation in the company of multi-award winning master distiller Andy Watts, who will co-host the sale alongside popular radio and television presenter, DJ and MC Loyiso Mdebuka, affectionately known as DJ Loyd.

This renowned venue — a centre for art and cultural expression — will provide the perfect backdrop for talented local artist Sipho Njengezi to create a one-of-a-kind artwork, inspired by the latest Master’s Collection release. You will be able to witness his creation-in-progress that will illustrate the exceptional balance achieved from the cask finish of this fine whisky.

With this limited release, collectors can expect a harmonious interplay of cherries, roasted nuts, Christmas fruit cake and subtle orange with smoky undertones on the nose. In the palate, the whisky opens up to reveal spice and ripe red fruit from the seasoned Shiraz casks, interlacing with the peaty character of this fine single malt. A warm and lingering mouthfeel with subtle peat and a savoury, smooth finish, rounds out this extraordinarily gentle but complex whisky. The whisky is unchill filtered and natural rose gold in colour, presented in its purest form at a strength of 51.4%.

To achieve the exceptional cask finish that is the mark of this Master’s Collection, the latest release was first matured for eight years in American oak barrels, before being finished in seasoned Shiraz oak casks for three years.

“This collectible release is a fine example of how South African whisky ingenuity is revolutionising the whisky category. It celebrates the tenacity of the dedicated team at the James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington, where this premium whisky range is produced,” says Watts.

The online sale will go live at noon on Tuesday, October 20. The remaining bottles will be available from November 1 from selected leading retailers countrywide.

To sign up to join the sale please visit themasterscollection.co.za. Follow @ThreeShipsSA #MadeExceptionalMadeHere #ShirazCaskFinish

Three Ships Whisky supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for sale to Persons under the age of 18 years.

This article was paid for by Three Ships Whisky.