WATCH: President Ramaphosa delivers economic recovery plan
With coronavirus wreaking havoc on economies globally, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers South Africa’s recovery plan
15 October 2020 - 15:08
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a recovery plan for the economy in a joint sitting in Parliament on Thursday.
Watch the full address below:
