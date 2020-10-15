National

WATCH: President Ramaphosa delivers economic recovery plan

With coronavirus wreaking havoc on economies globally, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers South Africa’s recovery plan

15 October 2020 - 15:08

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced  a recovery plan for the economy in a joint sitting in Parliament on Thursday.

Watch the full address below: 

PETER BRUCE: With Zuma on the run, will Ramaphosa finally open the economy?

The president is on top of politics and in his party. His address on Thursday will show if he is on top of policy as well
Opinion
20 hours ago

ROB ROSE: Thwarted by Ramaphosa’s glacial reforms

When Sipho Pityana spoke at the FT Africa Summit this week, there was a tangible sense of despair at the president’s glacial pace of reform
Opinion
10 hours ago

A recovery plan lacking in method and vision

The SA Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan fails to explain what its objectives are and how it will achieve anything
Opinion
1 day ago

DA to track implementation of economic reform

The opposition party says the new tracker’s primary purpose will be to act as a progress assessment tool for economic reform
National
2 days ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: A meandering economic map for the road to nowhere

The economy must now sprint from a standing start, while following a map that meanders all over the place
Opinion
1 day ago

