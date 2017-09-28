Toyota to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda

Tokyo — Toyota is establishing a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda, seeking to catch up with rivals in an increasingly frenetic race to produce more battery-powered cars.

Policy makers in key markets like China are aggressively pushing a shift to electric cars over the next two to three decades, pressuring traditional car makers to crank up their electric vehicle (EV) plans — just as declining battery costs enable more power to be packed into cars.

Toyota said in a statement that the new company would develop technology for a range of electric cars, including minivehicles, passenger cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and light trucks.

Toyota will take a 90% stake in the joint venture, called EV Common Architecture Spirit Company, while Mazda and Denso, Toyota’s biggest supplier, will each take a 5% stake.

The plans build on a partnership announced in August when Japan’s biggest car maker agreed to take a 5% stake in Mazda and two said they would jointly develop affordable electric vehicle technologies.

After years of focusing on bringing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to the market, Toyota last year set up a division to develop electric cars which is led by president Akio Toyoda, and said it planned to introduce EVs in China in the coming years.

Neither Toyota nor Mazda market fully electric passenger cars at the moment. Toyota has cited affordability and the limited range of battery-operated cars as obstacles to the mass popularisation so far.

Mazda has a research and development (R&D) budget a fraction of Toyota’s, which has made it difficult to develop electric cars on its own. Even so, it has said it plans to launch EVs in 2020.

Shares in Mazda were up 3% after the announcement, while those in Denso were up 1.5%. Toyota shares were flat.

Reuters