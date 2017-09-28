Sweden aiming to lead the pace with Volvo’s XC40

The booming small crossover battle is about to get even hotter with Volvo packing a cornucopia of new technical and design ideas into its smallest SUV ever.

In a first for the Swedish marque, the XC40 has pushed Volvo’s brand in to the fight between the BMW X1 and X3, the Audi Q2 and Q3, Mercedes-Benz’s ordinary GLA and Range Rover’s booming Evoque.

The first car to be built off the brand’s new compact modular architecture, it sits beneath the successful XC60 and XC90 models, but is more of a "cousin rather than a sibling", according to Volvo’s vice-president of design, Robin Page.

Despite the widespread hullabaloo surrounding the company’s recent announcement of its future electrified strategy for 2021, the XC40 will only launch with four-cylinder turbodiesel and four-cylinder turbo petrol power, and only in all-wheel drive.

The XC40 will have to wait for electrification, although Volvo’s new car director, Alexander Petrofski, insists it is pre-engineered for both battery-electric power and a plug-in hybrid system.

The model is pre-engineered for a 48V mild-hybrid system for its petrol powerplant, but it’s not getting it just yet. It will also be the first Volvo to use the brand’s new 1.5l, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which will be used in concert with the hybrid system. And, to keep some powder dry for later in the fight, it’s pre-engineered for front-wheel drive.

"The XC40 is our first entry in the small SUV segment, broadening the appeal of the Volvo brand and moving it in a new direction," said Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo’s president and CEO.

"It represents a fresh, creative and distinctive new member of the Volvo line-up."

Due in SA in the second quarter of 2018, even before the arrival of the new XC60 which was launched internationally earlier in 2017, it will slot into the fastest growing segment of the car market.

There’s no denying the car is a critical piece in hitting Volvo’s target of almost doubling world sales to 800,000 cars a year by 2020, but in SA it will be critical that it is priced in the ballpark of its major German and British rivals, which will also include the new Jaguar E-Pace.