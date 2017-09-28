BMW shape shifting to a provider of mobility

One of the key people overseeing this change is Hildegard Wortmann, senior vice-president Brand BMW. We caught up with her at the Frankfurt Motor Show where she explained how she and her colleagues are changing the brand.

She says the company started to change a couple of years ago, particularly in the luxury space.

One of the major things is that while BMW might own Rolls-Royce, the German car maker itself wants to establish more of an identity for its luxury models. That led to a new name, albeit an old name. Wortmann and her team created Bayerische Motoren Werke.

That is something of a mouthful and it is unlikely anyone is going to respond when asked what car they drive that they drive a Bayerische Motoren Werke. They will probably say something like BMW? But Wortmann wanted to create a brand name that sounds exclusive, along the lines of Louis Vuitton.

More luxury

"We wanted to make it more specific, more luxury," she told us. "We need to differentiate the luxury brand."

This is all part of BMW becoming what Wortmann calls a "lifestyle company, rather than a car company". She says the sooner it changes the better, but emphasises there are some elements that will not change.

For some, the most important element and the one that has been at the core of BMW for decades is the driver will retain the option to drive, even as autonomous cars begin to appear.

She fully supports the plan to retain driver’s cars, saying that the "consumer must be in control of how they drive". However, she says that the car will become more of a retreat, a place where its occupants can enjoy time for themselves.

In what is probably one of the best marketing lines, she says when she gets into her car, she takes the view it is "my car, my castle". Brilliant, why has no-one used that before? If your home is your castle, then why not your car?