RUMOUR HAS IT...
Jaguar going road roving
Jaguar is planning to launch a model called the Road Rover
It’s all going on at Jaguar Land Rover. You can read our interview with Jaguar’s design boss elsewhere in this issue, but it is changes going on at Land Rover that are attracting the most interest.
The big news is that as sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales continue to increase, Land Rover is taking a leaf out of Jaguar’s book and moving into the car market. We know — it makes no sense to us either.
The company is planning to launch a model called the Road Rover. It all sounds a little odd, but then Jaguar is making more SUVs than sedans these days and most Land Rovers, or more accurately perhaps Range Rovers, never leave the black stuff. We assume someone has thought this whole thing through — and when we see them, we will be sure to ask.
Still with Land Rover, and more details are emerging of the next-generation Evoque. The new model is expected to debut in the second half of 2018 but it is unclear whether it will have a brand-new platform. It is possible it could sit on the same platform as Jaguar’s upcoming new E-Pace, but our sources have confirmed the new Evoque will have a wider track, although its wheelbase seems likely to stay the same. Expect a longer rear though, mainly to provide more boot space and make the Evoque a little more practical.
Hyper-ring
Practicality will not be on the minds of buyers of the new McLaren P1, code-named P15. We gave you some details of the car in August but now the model has been seen testing at the Nurburgring.
Camouflaged to look like a race car derivative of the existing 675LT, we know that beneath all that bodywork is the company’s 3.8l twin-turbo engine for the new hypercar. When Autocar broke the details of the model last month, it reported that the P15 will have 588kW, which beats the 542kW of the P1. But the P1 had an electric motor which boosted the output to 673kW in total. There will be no electric motor in the next-generation P1, but our sources have told us the engine beneath all that downforce-creating bodywork will produce 671kW on its own.
We are quite sure that McLaren will find an extra 3kW to give it more total power. What we also know is that, unlike the first P1, McLaren will make the new model in right-hand drive and that confirmed orders have already been placed for four to come to SA.
M3 of SUVs?
Still with performance — albeit further down the scale — details are emerging of the new BMW X3 M. It is expected to use more carbon fibre reinforced plastic to reduce overall weight and make the most of the performance that will probably come from the engine in the existing M3 and M4.
Our sources say the X3 M will also have a much wider, more aggressive-looking body than the M40i M model.
It will retain the xDrive all-wheel-drive layout but with a rear-biased configuration to provide a more BMW sports car-like drive.
Brand value
Volkswagen and Toyota may slug it out for the title of the world’s biggest car maker, but the Japanese marque has trounced the German one for brand value.
In a study of the world’s most valuable brands by US consultancy Interbrand, Toyota had the most valuable brand of all the world’s car makers, with a cited value of more than $50bn to rank seventh overall.
Despite being the world’s second largest-selling car maker behind the Volkswagen Group, Toyota’s brand value dropped 6% in the Best Global Brands 2017 list.
Toyota’s decline in brand value allowed South Korea’s Samsung, which has an automotive link with batteries for battery-electric and hybrid cars, to leapfrog into sixth place overall, at $56.2bn.
Toyota’s arch-rival Volkswagen grew its brand value by a single percentage point, creeping to a lowly ranking of 40th overall, and ninth among car makers, with a brand value of $11.5bn.
The ranking showed little relationship between brand value and sales volumes, or even profit per share, with Mercedes-Benz listed as the second-ranked car brand ($48bn, after a 10% improvement over its 2016 brand value). BMW chased Mercedes to be third among all car-making brands, with its $42bn value.
As strong as Toyota’s brand value was judged to be, it paled behind the world’s strongest brand, Apple ($184bn), second-ranked Google ($142bn) and Microsoft ($80bn). The strongest nontech brand was the fourth-ranked Coca-Cola ($70bn), then Amazon ($65bn).
