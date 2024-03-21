Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is SA flirting with recession?

Business Day TV speaks to RMB chief economist Isaah Mhlanga

21 March 2024 - 15:58
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Foreign investors are dumping SA's government bonds in an ominous sign of loss of confidence in the country's financial markets. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Foreign investors are dumping SA's government bonds in an ominous sign of loss of confidence in the country's financial markets. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Business Day TV caught up with RMB chief economist Isaah Mhlanga to discuss whether SA can steer clear of recession or whether the signs pointing towards an economic downturn.

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Beyond the fiscal horizon

Markets do not necessarily focus on the longer term and where growing guaranteed risks can crystallise
Opinion
3 days ago

SA trade conditions stuck in negative territory

SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s trade survey finds 69% of respondents said trade conditions in February were worse than a year ago
Economy
1 week ago

Index spells out inflation’s dire effect on poor

Load-shedding remains key driver of food inflation as many food producers use generators
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Bank of America expects credit upgrading for SA
Economy
2.
BRICS exchange idea gaining traction, says ...
Economy
3.
February CPI data stretches Reserve Bank’s ...
Economy
4.
The critical role of infrastructure development ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Monetary policy committee preview
Economy

Related Articles

February CPI data stretches Reserve Bank’s comfort zone

Economy

BRICS exchange idea gaining traction, says Russian grain chief

Economy

Bank of America expects credit upgrading for SA

Economy

Retailer confidence dips in first quarter

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.