SA trade conditions stuck in negative territory
SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s trade survey finds 69% of respondents said trade conditions in February were worse than a year ago
13 March 2024 - 15:28
The latest survey by the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) shows trade conditions remained firmly rooted in negative territory in February, near levels last seen in 2020 when SA was under the Covid-19 state of disaster.
Sacci’s trade activity index released on Wednesday improved slightly to 31 points from 28 points in January, which was the worst level since the 25 points recorded for April 2020, as the local economy barely remains afloat...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.